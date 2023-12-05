Official WD-40 COMPANY press release

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC), a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes around the world, announced today that its annual meeting of stockholders will take place on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PST. To expand access to all stockholders, this year’s annual meeting will be conducted virtually. There will be no physical location for the annual meeting. In addition to meeting-related matters, management will provide a strategic overview for investors. Forward-looking or material information may be discussed.

The virtual meeting can be accessed at www.meetnow.global/MNZ962Q. Anyone may enter the meeting as a guest in listen-only mode, but only stockholders of WD-40 Company as of the close of business on October 16, 2023, are entitled to vote or ask questions at the virtual meeting. For more information on how stockholders can participate, including information about how to vote and submit questions pertinent to the meeting, please see WD-40 Company’s proxy materials which can be viewed or downloaded here: http://www.edocumentview.com/WDFC. Stockholders who have already voted or do not wish to ask questions may enter the meeting as a guest in listen-only mode.

After the conclusion of the virtual event a webcast will be archived and available on WD-40 Company’s website at http://investor.wd40company.com for a one-year period.

About WD-40 Company

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes around the world. The Company owns a wide range of well-known brands that include maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products: WD-40 ® Multi-Use Product, WD-40 Specialist ® , 3-IN-ONE ® , GT85 ® , 2000 Flushes ® , no vac ® , 1001 ® , Spot Shot ® , Lava ® , Solvol ® , X-14 ® , and Carpet Fresh ® .

Headquartered in San Diego, California, USA, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $537.3 million in fiscal year 2023 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “WDFC.” For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com.

