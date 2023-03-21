Advanced search
    WDFC   US9292361071

WD-40 COMPANY

(WDFC)
03-21-2023
174.01 USD   -1.41%
05:34pWD-40 Company Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 a Share, Payable April 28 to Shareholders of Record on April 14
MT
05:31pWD-40 Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/15Wd 40 Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
WD-40 Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

03/21/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) today announced that its board of directors declared on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share payable April 28, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023.

The Company also announced that it has scheduled its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call for Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PDT. On this call, management will discuss financial results, business developments and other matters affecting the Company. Other forward-looking or material information may also be discussed.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.wd40company.com. The webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.

The Company’s quarterly earnings press release will cross the wire after market close on April 6, 2023. Please visit the Company’s investor relations website to view the press release and other supporting materials.

About WD-40 Company

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes around the world. The Company owns a wide range of well-known brands that include maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products: WD-40® Multi-Use Product, WD-40 Specialist®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, 2000 Flushes®, no vac®, 1001®, Spot Shot®, Lava®, Solvol®, X-14®, and Carpet Fresh®.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, USA, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $518.8 million in fiscal year 2022 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “WDFC.” For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 546 M - -
Net income 2023 71,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 99,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 398 M 2 398 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,58x
EV / Sales 2024 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 583
Free-Float 67,2%
Managers and Directors
Steven A. Brass President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara K. Hyzer Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Gregory A. Sandfort Non-Executive Chairman
Meghan Lieb Vice President-Global Research & Development
Melissa Claassen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WD-40 COMPANY9.48%2 398
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC1.46%51 291
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.6.34%20 921
THE CLOROX COMPANY11.49%19 325
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-10.64%10 335
LION CORPORATION-3.96%3 144