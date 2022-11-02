Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  WD-40 Company
  News
  Summary
WD-40 Company Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
BU
10/24WD 40 CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
10/20Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Dragging Broader Markets Lower
MT
WD-40 Company Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

11/02/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) today released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report titled Building a Business for the Future. The report addresses the material issues that the Company identified through its ESG materiality assessment and represents the Company’s evolving understanding of the specific ESG areas that require the most focused attention going forward.

“What excites me most about our Company is the passion of our people for making a positive difference in the world. We have always focused on doing the right thing, but our ESG program is putting greater emphasis on finding ways of reducing our impact on the environment. We are fully committed to being part of the solution to the challenges facing humanity today,” said Steve Brass, WD-40 Company’s president and chief executive officer.

The ESG Report can be downloaded on the WD-40 Company website: https://wd40company.com/our-company/corporate-responsibility/

About WD-40 Company

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes around the world. The Company owns a wide range of well-known brands that include maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products: WD-40® Multi-Use Product, WD-40 Specialist®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, 2000 Flushes®, no vac®, 1001®, Spot Shot®, Lava®, Solvol®, X-14®, and Carpet Fresh®.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, USA, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $518.8 million in fiscal year 2022 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “WDFC.” For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com.


© Business Wire 2022
