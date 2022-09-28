Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. WD-40 Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDFC   US9292361071

WD-40 COMPANY

(WDFC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
183.99 USD   +1.31%
04:08pWD-40 Company Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
07/18WD-40 Shares Rise After DA Davidson Upgrade
MT
07/18DA Davidson Upgrades WD-40 Company to Buy From Neutral, Raises Price Target to $205 From $169
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WD-40 Company Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

09/28/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has scheduled its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call for Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PDT. On this call, management will discuss financial results, business developments and other matters affecting the Company. Other forward-looking or material information may also be discussed.

A live webcast of this event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.wd40company.com. The webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.

The Company’s quarterly earnings press release will cross the wire after market close on October 19, 2022. Please visit the Company’s investor relations website to view the press release and other supporting materials.

About WD-40 Company

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company owns a wide range of well-known brands that include maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products: WD-40® Multi-Use Product, WD-40 Specialist®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, 2000 Flushes®, no vac®, 1001®, Spot Shot®, Lava®, Solvol®, X-14®, and Carpet Fresh®.

Headquartered in San Diego, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $488.1 million in fiscal year 2021 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the ticker symbol “WDFC.” For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WD-40 COMPANY
04:08pWD-40 Company Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Ca..
BU
07/18WD-40 Shares Rise After DA Davidson Upgrade
MT
07/18DA Davidson Upgrades WD-40 Company to Buy From Neutral, Raises Price Target to $205 Fro..
MT
07/14Wd 40 : Investor Open House
PU
07/14BWS Financial Initiates WD-40 Company at Sell with $88 Price Target
MT
07/14WD-40 COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/08Levi Strauss, Costco rise; Nu Skin, WD-40 fall
AQ
07/08Wd 40 : TranscriptPDF 327 KB
PU
07/08Top Midday Decliners
MT
07/08WD-40 Shares Decline After Lower Fiscal Q3 Results Posted, Full-Year Outlook Trimmed
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WD-40 COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 522 M - -
Net income 2022 69,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 79,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 475 M 2 475 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
EV / Sales 2023 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart WD-40 COMPANY
Duration : Period :
WD-40 Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WD-40 COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 181,61 $
Average target price 167,67 $
Spread / Average Target -7,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven A. Brass President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay W. Rembolt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Garry Owen Ridge Chairman
Meghan Lieb Vice President-Global Research & Development
Phenix Q. Kiamilev Secretary, Vice President & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WD-40 COMPANY-25.76%2 475
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-28.57%17 786
THE CLOROX COMPANY-22.24%16 698
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK17.03%12 077
LION CORPORATION6.90%3 225
JYOTHY LABS LIMITED32.13%796