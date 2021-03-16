Log in
WD-40 COMPANY

(WDFC)
WD-40 Company : Increases Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

03/16/2021 | 11:06am EDT
SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) today announced that its board of directors declared on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share reflecting an increase of more than 7 percent compared to the previous quarter's dividend.  The quarterly dividend is payable April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2021.

The Company also announced that it has scheduled its second fiscal quarter 2021 earnings conference call for Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PDT.  On this call, management will discuss financial results, business developments and other matters affecting the Company. Other forward-looking or material information may also be discussed.

A live webcast of this event will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.wd40company.com.  The webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call. 

The Company's quarterly earnings press release will cross the wire after market close on April 8, 2021. Please visit the Company's investor relations website to view the press release and other supporting materials.

About WD-40 Company
WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets a wide range of maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®. 

Headquartered in San Diego, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $408.5 million in fiscal year 2020 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the ticker symbol "WDFC." For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com.

 

