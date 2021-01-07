Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  WD-40 Company    WDFC

WD-40 COMPANY

(WDFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WD 40 : Earnings Presentation Q1 FY2021

01/07/2021 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1 FY21 Earnings Results

January 7, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Historical financial and operating data in this presentation reflect the consolidated results of WD-40 Company, its subsidiaries and its legal entities. WD-40 Company markets maintenance products ("MP") under the WD-40®,3-IN-ONE® and GT85® brand names. Currently included in the WD-40 brand are the WD-40Multi-Use Product and the WD-40 Specialist® and WD-40 BIKE® product lines. WD-40 Company markets the following homecare and cleaning ("HCCP") brands: X-14® automatic toilet bowl cleaners, 2000 Flushes® automatic toilet bowl cleaners, Carpet Fresh® and no vac® rug and room deodorizers, Spot Shot® aerosol and liquid carpet stain removers, 1001® household cleaners and rug and room deodorizers and Lava® and Solvol® heavy-duty hand cleaners.

Except for the historical information contained herein, this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements reflect the Company's current expectations with respect to currently available operating, financial and economic information. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, discussions about future financial and operating results, including: growth expectations for maintenance products; expected levels of promotional and advertising spending; anticipated input costs for manufacturing and the costs associated with distribution of our products; plans for and success of product innovation, the impact of new product introductions on the growth of sales; anticipated results from product line extension sales; expected tax rates and the impact of tax legislation and regulatory action; the length and severity of the current COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and the Company's financial results; and forecasted foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices. Our forward-looking statements are generally identified with words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "could," "may," "aim," "anticipate," "target," "estimate" and similar expressions.

The Company's expectations, beliefs and forecasts are expressed in good faith and are believed by the Company to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the Company's expectations, beliefs or forecasts will be achieved or accomplished.

Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in Part I―Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020 which the Company filed with the SEC on October 21, 2020 and in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended November 30, 2020 which the Company expects to file with the SEC on January 7, 2021.

All forward-looking statements included in this presentation should be considered in the context of these risks. All forward-looking statements speak only as of January 7, 2021 and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward- looking statements.

2

Strategic Initiatives

Strategic Initiatives

Uncertain Global Economy Ahead May Delay Timing of Growth Aspirations

Growth Aspirations

1. Grow WD-40Multi-Use Product

Maximize the product line through geographic expansion, increased

Grow WD-40Multi-Use Product to

market penetration and development of new and unique delivery

$530 million in net sales

systems. More places, more people, more uses, more frequently.

2. Grow the WD-40 Specialist Product Line

Leverage the WD-40 Specialist line to create growth through continued

Grow WD-40 Specialist to $100

geographic expansion as well as by developing new products and

million in net sales

product categories within identified platforms.

3. Broaden Product and Revenue Base

Continue to grow, nurture, and

develop products that fit well with our

Leverage the recognized strengths of WD-40 Company to derive

unique multi-channel distribution

revenue from existing brands as well as from new sources and products.

network and grow to $70 million in

net sales

4. Attract, Develop and Retain Outstanding Tribe Members

Grow employee engagement to

Succeed as a tribe while excelling as individuals.

greater than 95 percent

5. Operational Excellence

Continuous improvement by optimizing resources,

Execute the 55/30/25 business

systems and processes as well as applying rigorous commitment to

model while safeguarding the "Power

quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and intellectual property

of the Shield"

protection.

4 Our growth aspirations for revenue are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs and forecasts. They are expressed in good faith and are believed by the Company to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that they will be achieved or accomplished.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WD-40 Company published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 21:49:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about WD-40 COMPANY
04:50pWD 40 : Earnings Presentation Q1 FY2021
PU
04:31pWD 40 : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
04:26pWD 40 : Fiscal Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise Sharply, Sets Fiscal year Guidance -- S..
MT
04:16pWD 40 CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04:15pWD-40 : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:07pWD 40 : Earnings Flash (WDFC) WD-40 COMPANY Posts Q1 Revenue $124.6M, vs. Street..
MT
04:06pWD-40 COMPANY : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
01/04WD-40 COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
2020WD 40 : WDFC 2020 Annual Meeting Presentat
PU
2020WD 40 CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 426 M - -
Net income 2021 66,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 55,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 625 M 3 625 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,63x
EV / Sales 2022 8,18x
Nbr of Employees 522
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart WD-40 COMPANY
Duration : Period :
WD-40 Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WD-40 COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 190,00 $
Last Close Price 265,25 $
Spread / Highest target -28,4%
Spread / Average Target -28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Garry Owen Ridge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven A. Brass President & Chief Operating Officer
Jay W. Rembolt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Gregory A. Sandfort Lead Independent Director
Melissa Claassen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WD-40 COMPANY-0.16%3 625
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-1.80%44 755
THE CLOROX COMPANY-2.23%24 884
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-1.62%21 354
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-2.04%19 717
LION CORPORATION-2.52%6 849
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ