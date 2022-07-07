WD 40 : Earnings Presentation Q3 FY2022

Historical financial and operating data in this presentation reflect the consolidated results of WD-40 Company, its subsidiaries and its legal entities. WD-40 Company markets maintenance products ("MP") under the WD-40®,3-IN-ONE® and GT85® brand names. Currently included in the WD-40 brand are the WD-40Multi-Use Product and the WD-40 Specialist® and WD-40 BIKE® product lines. WD-40 Company markets the following homecare and cleaning ("HCCP") brands: X-14® automatic toilet bowl cleaners, 2000 Flushes® automatic toilet bowl cleaners, Carpet Fresh® and no vac® rug and room deodorizers, Spot Shot® aerosol and liquid carpet stain removers, 1001® household cleaners and rug and room deodorizers and Lava® and Solvol® heavy-duty hand cleaners.
Except for the historical information contained herein, this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements reflect the Company's current expectations with respect to currently available operating, financial and economic information. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are generally identified with words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "could," "may," "aim," "anticipate," "target," "estimate" and similar expressions.
Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, discussions about future financial and operating results, including: growth expectations for maintenance products; expected levels of promotional and advertising spending; anticipated input costs for manufacturing and the costs associated with distribution of our products; plans for and success of product innovation, the impact of new product introductions on the growth of sales; anticipated results from product line extension sales; expected tax rates and the impact of tax legislation and regulatory action; the length and severity of the current COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and the Company's financial results; changes in the political conditions or relations between the United States and other nations; the impacts from inflationary trends and supply chain constraints; and forecasted foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices.
The Company's expectations, beliefs and forecasts are expressed in good faith and are believed by the Company to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the Company's expectations, beliefs or forecasts will be achieved or accomplished.
Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in Part I―Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 which the Company filed with the SEC on October 22, 2021 and in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended May 31, 2022 which the Company expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 7, 2022.
All forward-looking statements included in this presentation should be considered in the context of these risks. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of July 7, 2022, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
STRATEGIC INITIATIVES
1. Build a Business for the Future
Desired Outcome(1)
Build an enduring business that we will be proud to pass onto the next generation. By
Fully integrate ESG
using our purpose and values as a decision-making filter, we will make infinite-minded
factors into our business
decisions that create and protect long-term stakeholder value.
2. Attract, Develop and Engage Outstanding Tribe Members
We know our people make us great. By building and nurturing an inclusive and diverse, purpose-driven, learning and teaching organization, our tribe members will succeed together while excelling as individuals.
Grow employee
engagement to greater than
95 percent
3. Strive for Operational Excellence
Foster a culture of continuous improvement in which operational excellence is the responsibility of every tribe member. Operational excellence means optimizing collaboration, resources, systems and processes as well as prioritizing the use of our time, talent, treasure and technology.
Execute the 55/30/25
business model
4. Grow WD-40® Multi-Use Product
Grow the WD-40Multi-Use Product line through continued geographic and digital expansion, increased market penetration, educating end-users about new uses, and the development of new and unique delivery systems that make the product easier to use.
Grow WD-40Multi-Use
Product to ~$525 million in
net sales by 2025
5. Grow the WD-40 Specialist® Product Line
Leverage the WD-40® Brand by developing new products and categories which build and reinforce the core brand positioning and create growth through continued geographic and digital expansion.
Grow WD-40 Specialist to ~$125 million in net sales by 2025
6. Expand and Support Portfolio Opportunities that Help Us Grow
Expand 3-IN-ONE, GT85 or future maintenance brands with portfolio opportunities that fit well within our unique multi-channel distribution network. Support homecare and cleaning brands that provide healthy profit returns.
Grow to ~$50 million in net
sales by 2025
See note (1), page 14.
REVENUE GROWTH ASPIRATIONS
FY 2011
FY 2021
Reported Revenue
Reported Revenue
$336M
$488M
$259M$371M
$77M
$51M
$66M
Revenue Generated by WD-40Multi-Use Product
Revenue Generated by WD-40 Specialist(2)
2025 Growth Aspirations
Anticipated Revenue Target
$650M - $700M(1)
~$525M
~$125M ~$50M
Revenue Generated by Strategic Initiative #6(3)
1)
Our growth aspirations for revenue are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs and forecasts to strive to meet the higher end of our anticipated 2025 revenue
targets. They are expressed in good faith and are believed by the Company to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that they will be achieved or
accomplished. Historical revenue numbers have not been adjusted for changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
2)
WD-40 BIKE is included in the FY21 reported revenue and future revenue projections for WD-40 Specialist.
3)
Strategic Initiative #6 includes WD-40 Company products under the following brands: 3-IN-ONE, GT85, no vac, Spot Shot, 1001, X-14, Carpet Fresh, 2000 Flushes, Lava and
Solvol.
