Q3 FY24 Earnings Results

JULY 10, 2024

Q3 FY24 Results

Q3 FY24 Results

($M except EPS, gross margin and % change)

Financial Results

Q3 FY24

Q3 FY23

% Change

As reported

Net Sales

$155.0

$141.7

9%

Gross Margin

53.1%

50.6%

+250 bps

Operating Income

$27.2

$25.7

6%

Net Income

$19.8

$18.9

5%

EPS (Diluted)

$1.46

$1.38

6%

  • Non-GAAPconstant currency net sales of $153.5 million, an increase of 8% over prior year
  • Currency impact driven primarily by EIMEA segment, which makes up 38% of Q3 FY24 global net sales

Americas Segment

Americas - Q3 FY23 vs. Q3 FY24

Total reported segment sales 6%

Segment = 49% of global net sales

WD-40® Multi-Use Product sales 7%

WD-40 Specialist ® sales 10%

In constant currency sales 5%

• Maintenance product (MP) sales:

U.S. MP sales 1%

Latin America MP sales 47%

Canadian MP sales 9%

Gross margin 50.6% 240 bps

1.

Americas segment includes the United States, Latin America and Canada.

2.

Net sales total may not aggregate due to rounding.

EIMEA Segment

EIMEA - Q3 FY23 vs. Q3 FY24

Total reported segment sales 13%

Segment = 38% of global net sales

WD-40® Multi-Use Product sales 17%

WD-40 Specialist ® sales 11%

In constant currency sales 10%

• Maintenance product (MP) sales:

EIMEA MP sales 15%

Gross margin 54.8% 280 bps

1.

EIMEA segment includes Europe, India, the Middle East, and Africa.

2.

Net sales total may not aggregate due to rounding.

Asia-Pacific Segment

Asia-Pacific - Q3 FY23 vs. Q3 FY24

Total reported Asia-Pacific sales 14%

• Segment = 13% of global net sales

WD-40® Multi-Use Product sales 11%

WD-40 Specialist ® sales 30%

In constant currency sales 16%

• Maintenance product (MP) sales:

Australia MP sales 2%

China MP sales 29%

Asia distributor market MP sales 7%

Gross margin 57.6% 130 bps

1.

Asia-Pacific segment includes Australia, China and Asia distributors.

2.

Net sales total may not aggregate due to rounding.

Growth Aspirations

Strong Historical Growth with Clear Runway Ahead

Maintenance Products

504

10-year Sales CAGR

469

335

425

6.0%

355

377

364

294 300

318

EIMEA

6.4%

APAC

5.7%

Americas

1.

FY23 maintenance product net sales presented as reported; all prior years presented on a constant currency basis using FY23 foreign currency exchange rates.

See appendix for descriptions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures. Maintenance product net sales compound annual growth rate (CAGR) targets

calculated from FY13 baseline maintenance product sales, on a constant currency basis using FY23 foreign currency exchange rates, of $284M.

Long-Term Growth Targets for Maintenance Products

Non-GAAP Constant Currency

Long-Term Growth Ambition By Segment

Americas

50%

of global net sales*

CAGR Target

5-8%

EIMEA

36%

of global net sales*

CAGR Target

8-11%

APAC

14%

of global net sales*

CAGR Target

10-13%

Total Company

CAGR Target

mid-to-high single digits

* Percentage of net sales for FY23, which ended August 31, 2023. See appendix for descriptions and reconciliations of this non-GAAP measure.

10 Note: Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) targets associated with our trade blocs are on a non-GAAP constant currency basis and reflect our long-term growth expectations, which may not always align with short-term trends and results.

