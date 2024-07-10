Non-GAAPconstant currency net sales of $153.5 million, an increase of 8% over prior year
Currency impact driven primarily by EIMEA segment, which makes up 38% of Q3 FY24 global net sales
4
Americas Segment
Americas - Q3 FY23 vs. Q3 FY24
• Total reported segment sales 6%
• Segment = 49% of global net sales
• WD-40® Multi-Use Product sales 7%
• WD-40 Specialist ® sales 10%
• In constant currency sales 5%
• Maintenance product (MP) sales:
• U.S. MP sales 1%
• Latin America MP sales ▲ 47%
• Canadian MP sales 9%
• Gross margin 50.6% ▲ 240 bps
5
1.
Americas segment includes the United States, Latin America and Canada.
2.
Net sales total may not aggregate due to rounding.
EIMEA Segment
EIMEA - Q3 FY23 vs. Q3 FY24
• Total reported segment sales 13%
• Segment = 38% of global net sales
• WD-40® Multi-Use Product sales 17%
• WD-40 Specialist ® sales 11%
• In constant currency sales 10%
• Maintenance product (MP) sales:
• EIMEA MP sales 15%
• Gross margin 54.8% 280 bps
6
1.
EIMEA segment includes Europe, India, the Middle East, and Africa.
2.
Net sales total may not aggregate due to rounding.
Asia-Pacific Segment
Asia-Pacific - Q3 FY23 vs. Q3 FY24
• Total reported Asia-Pacific sales 14%
• Segment = 13% of global net sales
• WD-40® Multi-Use Product sales 11%
• WD-40 Specialist ® sales 30%
• In constant currency sales 16%
• Maintenance product (MP) sales:
• Australia MP sales 2%
• China MP sales 29%
• Asia distributor market MP sales 7%
• Gross margin 57.6% ▲ 130 bps
7
1.
Asia-Pacific segment includes Australia, China and Asia distributors.
2.
Net sales total may not aggregate due to rounding.
Growth Aspirations
8
Strong Historical Growth with Clear Runway Ahead
Maintenance Products
504
10-year Sales CAGR
469
335
425
6.0%
355
377
364
294 300
318
EIMEA
6.4%
APAC
5.7%
Americas
9
1.
FY23 maintenance product net sales presented as reported; all prior years presented on a constant currency basis using FY23 foreign currency exchange rates.
See appendix for descriptions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures. Maintenance product net sales compound annual growth rate (CAGR) targets
calculated from FY13 baseline maintenance product sales, on a constant currency basis using FY23 foreign currency exchange rates, of $284M.
Long-Term Growth Targets for Maintenance Products
Non-GAAP Constant Currency
Long-Term Growth Ambition By Segment
Americas
50%
of global net sales*
CAGR Target
5-8%
EIMEA
36%
of global net sales*
CAGR Target
8-11%
APAC
14%
of global net sales*
CAGR Target
10-13%
Total Company
CAGR Target
mid-to-high single digits
* Percentage of net sales for FY23, which ended August 31, 2023. See appendix for descriptions and reconciliations of this non-GAAP measure.
10 Note: Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) targets associated with our trade blocs are on a non-GAAP constant currency basis and reflect our long-term growth expectations, which may not always align with short-term trends and results.
Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
WD-40 Company published this content on
10 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
10 July 2024 20:47:06 UTC.
WD-40 Company is a global marketing company. The Company is engaged in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. It owns a wide range of brands that include maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products, such as WD-40 Multi-Use Product, WD-40 Specialist, 3-IN-ONE, GT85, 2000 Flushes, no vac, 1001, Spot Shot, Lava, Solvol, X-14, and Carpet Fresh. Its maintenance products include multi-purpose maintenance products and specialty maintenance products. WD-40 Multi-Use Product is sold as an aerosol spray with various delivery systems, a non-aerosol trigger spray, a precision pen and in liquid-bulk form. WD-40 Specialist consists of a line of professional-grade specialty maintenance products that includes penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants and rust removers that are aimed at professionals and consumer enthusiasts. The Company markets and sells its products in more than 176 countries.