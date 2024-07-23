WD-40 COMPANY FQ3 2024 EARNINGS CALL JUL 10, 2024

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good day, and welcome to the WD-40 Company Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the presentation over to the host for today's call, Wendy Kelley, Vice President, Stakeholder and Investor Engagement. Please proceed.

Wendy D. Kelley

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. On our call today are WD-40 Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Brass; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sara Hyzer.

In addition to the financial information presented on today's call, we encourage investors to review our earnings presentation, earnings press release and Form 10-Q for the period ending May 31, 2024.

On today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures.

As a reminder, today's call includes forward-looking statements about our expectations for the company's future performance.

Finally, for anyone listening to a webcast replay or reviewing a written transcript of this call, please note that all information presented is current only as of today's date, July 10, 2024.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Steve.

Steven A. Brass

CEO, President & Director

Thank you, Wendy, and thanks to all of you for joining us this afternoon. Today, I'll provide you with an overview of our sales results for the third fiscal quarter of 2024, an update on our Must-Win Battles and progress we've made on certain strategic enablers. After that, Sara will provide you a brief update on the divestiture of our home care and cleaning business, an update on our business model and an outlook for the remainder of fiscal year 2024. We'll then take your questions.

I'm happy to share with you that for the third consecutive quarter, we saw sales growth across all 3 of our trade blocks. Today, we reported net sales of $155 million, an increase of over 9% and a new record quarter for the company. Excluding the favorable impact of currency, revenue grew 8%. In addition, sales of maintenance products grew over 10% for both the third quarter and year-to-date, which is in line with our long-term growth targets.

We remain encouraged that the improvement in trends we experienced in the first half of fiscal year 2024 have carried into the third quarter. Sales volumes continue to improve. And in the third quarter, nearly all our sales growth was driven by volume with currency and price impacts nearly canceling one another out. In addition, we're pleased to report that gross margin continues to improve and is moving closer

to our long-term target of 55%. In the third quarter, we reported gross margin of 53.1%, which is an improvement of 70 basis points sequentially and 250 basis points compared to the third quarter of last

