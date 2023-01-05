'Did we win?' Bills' Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

"We would like to share that there has been substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours," Pritts said. "We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event on the field and he is making substantial progress. As of this morning, he is beginning to awaken and it appears that his neurological conditional and function is intact."

Thursday's news is nothing short of positive considering there have been concerns he could have sustained a traumatic brain injury because of a lack of oxygen.

The doctors praised the Bills' medical staff for the work they did on the field to immediately recognize the severity of Hamlin's condition and begin appropriate treatment, including CPR. He went into cardiac arrest after being involved in a tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin rose to his feet, then collapsed a few seconds later.