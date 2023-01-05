Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  We Win Limited
  News
  Summary
    WEWIN   INE082W01014

WE WIN LIMITED

(WEWIN)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2023-01-05 am EST
53.55 INR   +0.66%
'Did we win?' Bills' Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

01/05/2023 | 05:52pm EST

01/05/2023 | 05:52pm EST
STORY: Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center addressed the media in the first statement from doctors and detailed Hamlin's recovery as well as the road ahead.

"We would like to share that there has been substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours," Pritts said. "We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event on the field and he is making substantial progress. As of this morning, he is beginning to awaken and it appears that his neurological conditional and function is intact."

Thursday's news is nothing short of positive considering there have been concerns he could have sustained a traumatic brain injury because of a lack of oxygen.

The doctors praised the Bills' medical staff for the work they did on the field to immediately recognize the severity of Hamlin's condition and begin appropriate treatment, including CPR. He went into cardiac arrest after being involved in a tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin rose to his feet, then collapsed a few seconds later.


2022We Win Secures New Order Worth $4 Million
MT
2022We Win to Set Up Call Center for Payment Collection for Bajaj Finance
MT
2022We Win Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 416 M 5,04 M 5,04 M
Net income 2022 21,0 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
Net cash 2022 63,6 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 544 M 6,59 M 6,59 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 15,8%
Chart WE WIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
We Win Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WE WIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abhishek Gupta Managing Director & Director
Vinay Kumar Giri Chief Financial Officer
Sonika Gupta Chairman
Sandeep Prithviraj Panda Head-Information Technology
Ravish Kanojia Head-Operation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WE WIN LIMITED6.83%7
FISERV, INC.0.14%64 811
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.72%45 094
BLOCK, INC.2.86%39 652
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.4.19%27 981
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC4.03%25 880