Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. We Win Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEWIN   INE082W01014

WE WIN LIMITED

(WEWIN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/28 06:16:47 am
39.8 INR   +4.87%
03:27pPortuguese parties wrap up campaign; Sunday election wide open
RE
2021We Win Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Shell Pledges to Halve Emissions by 2030
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portuguese parties wrap up campaign; Sunday election wide open

01/28/2022 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Portugal's Prime Minister and Socialist Party (PS) Secretary General Antonio Costa stands outside a polling station as he speaks to the media after casting his ballot during the general election in Porto, Portugal, January 23, 2022.

LISBON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Waving colorful flags and shouting political slogans, hundreds of people took to Lisbon's streets on Friday to support candidates as they wrapped up two weeks of campaigning ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election.

The election, called in November after parliament rejected the government's budget bill, is wide open as the ruling Socialists (PS) continue to lose their lead in opinion polls to the main opposition party, the center-right Social Democrats (PSD).

Ana Ferreira, 48, brought her young son Miguel to the PS rally in Baixa Chiado, one of Lisbon's most iconic neighborhoods. Though a win for her party was uncertain, she was hopeful.

"For our own good, (my expectation) is a victory, a very clear victory," Ferreira said. "I want a future for all children, including mine, to be assured. I want public schools for all, health care for all."

Analysts say the election is likely to worsen political volatility and could produce a short-lived government as no party or known alliance is expected to gain a working majority.

Premier Antonio Costa's center-left party dropped to 35% support, according to a survey by ISCTE-ICS pollsters for SIC TV and newspaper Expresso published on Friday, from 38% a month ago, while the PSD rose to 33% from 31%.

At a rally on Friday also held at Baixa Chiado, PSD supporters wore the party's orange and expressed optimism.

"I hope we win, and I'm confident... I see people joining forces," Helena Correia, 62, said as she waited for PSD leader Rui Rio to arrive at the rally.

'HISTORIC'

The gap between the PS and PSD is smaller than ISCT-ICS poll's 3.1% margin of error, meaning they are in a technical draw. A different poll earlier in the week showed the PSD leading by a narrow margin.

The tight divide leaves the parties distant from a parliamentary majority, which under the proportional representation system equates to between 42% and 45% of the vote.

Another survey by Catolica pollsters for TV channel RTP, Antena 1 radio and Publico newspaper showed PS at 36%, down from 37% a week ago. The PSD remained steady at 33%.

In the ISCTE-ICS poll, the far-right party Chega, the pro-business Liberal Initiative and the Communist-Greens alliance CDU saw support at 6% each, and any of them could become the third-largest force in parliament.

"We are going to win third place, and it's going to be historic," Chega supporter Miguel Santos, 49, said as party leader Andre Ventura departed a rally in Lisbon.

ISCTE-ICE surveyed 1,003 people on Jan. 18-24, while Catolica surveyed 2,192 people on Jan. 19-26, with a margin of error of 2.1%. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Catarina Demony, Miguel Pereira and Silvio Castellanos in Lisbon; Editing by Andrei Khalip, Angus MacSwan and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about WE WIN LIMITED
03:27pPortuguese parties wrap up campaign; Sunday election wide open
RE
2021We Win Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Shell Pledges to Halve Emissions by 2030
DJ
2021Obama fires up Virginia crowd for governor's race he calls a U.S. "turning point"
RE
2021SNC LAVALIN : Offers a Three-Year Global Growth Plan as it Looks to Boost Revenue by up to..
MT
2021We Win Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2020678,000 Equity Shares of Surevin BPO Services Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreemen..
CI
2020We Win Limited Approves Registered Office Address Change, with Effect from August 20, 2..
CI
2020We Win Limited Announces to Accept the Resignation of Pradeep Karambelkar as Chief Fina..
CI
2020We Win Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 361 M 4,82 M 4,82 M
Net income 2021 12,3 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net cash 2021 48,9 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 404 M 5,39 M 5,39 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 205
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart WE WIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
We Win Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WE WIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abhishek Gupta Managing Director & Director
Vinay Kumar Giri Chief Financial Officer
Sonika Gupta Chairman
Sandeep Prithviraj Panda Head-Information Technology
Ravish Kanojia Head-Operation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WE WIN LIMITED5.12%5
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-17.68%30 347
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-10.22%8 873
OTSUKA CORPORATION-17.30%7 457
REPLY S.P.A.-18.08%6 096
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.-10.66%5 950