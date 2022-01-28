Portuguese parties wrap up campaign; Sunday election wide open

LISBON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Waving colorful flags and
shouting political slogans, hundreds of people took to Lisbon's
streets on Friday to support candidates as they wrapped up two
weeks of campaigning ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election.
The election, called in November after parliament rejected
the government's budget bill, is wide open as the ruling
Socialists (PS) continue to lose their lead in opinion polls to
the main opposition party, the center-right Social Democrats
(PSD).
Ana Ferreira, 48, brought her young son Miguel to the PS
rally in Baixa Chiado, one of Lisbon's most iconic
neighborhoods. Though a win for her party was uncertain, she
was hopeful.
"For our own good, (my expectation) is a victory, a very
clear victory," Ferreira said. "I want a future for all
children, including mine, to be assured. I want public schools
for all, health care for all."
Analysts say the election is likely to worsen political
volatility and could produce a short-lived government as no
party or known alliance is expected to gain a working majority.
Premier Antonio Costa's center-left party dropped to 35%
support, according to a survey by ISCTE-ICS pollsters for SIC TV
and newspaper Expresso published on Friday, from 38% a month
ago, while the PSD rose to 33% from 31%.
At a rally on Friday also held at Baixa Chiado, PSD
supporters wore the party's orange and expressed optimism.
"I hope we win, and I'm confident... I see people joining
forces," Helena Correia, 62, said as she waited for PSD leader
Rui Rio to arrive at the rally.
'HISTORIC'
The gap between the PS and PSD is smaller than ISCT-ICS
poll's 3.1% margin of error, meaning they are in a technical
draw. A different poll earlier in the week showed the PSD
leading by a narrow margin.
The tight divide leaves the parties distant from a
parliamentary majority, which under the proportional
representation system equates to between 42% and 45% of the
vote.
Another survey by Catolica pollsters for TV channel RTP,
Antena 1 radio and Publico newspaper showed PS at 36%, down from
37% a week ago. The PSD remained steady at 33%.
In the ISCTE-ICS poll, the far-right party Chega, the
pro-business Liberal Initiative and the Communist-Greens
alliance CDU saw support at 6% each, and any of them could
become the third-largest force in parliament.
"We are going to win third place, and it's going to be
historic," Chega supporter Miguel Santos, 49, said as party
leader Andre Ventura departed a rally in Lisbon.
ISCTE-ICE surveyed 1,003 people on Jan. 18-24, while
Catolica surveyed 2,192 people on Jan. 19-26, with a margin of
error of 2.1%.
