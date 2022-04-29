Wealth Minerals : Q1 - February 28, 2022 Interim Financial Statements

WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

February 28, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Corporate Head Office 2710 - 200 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 1S4

WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at February 28, 2022 and November 30, 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

ASSETS

Current

Cash

Accounts receivable

Due from related parties (Note 10)

Prepaid expenses

Prepaid expenses and advances

Equipment (Note 5)

Exploration and evaluation assets (Notes 4 and 12)

Investment in Cardero Resource (Note 16)

Investment in World Copper (Note 16)

February 28, 2022

November 30, 2021

$

4,287,448 21,474

135,703 135,703

292,090 511,372

$

4,260,508 40,080

4,736,715 4,947,663

25,100 25,100

7,883 8,337

41,178,514 - 3,134,507

41,178,514 47,500 5,157,163

$

49,082,719

$

51,364,277

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 10)

Loans payable (Note 6)

Due to related parties (Note 10)

Flow-through premium liability (Note 18)

Derivative liability (Note 7)

$

239,468 $ 584,729

453,912 443,368

155,630 107,156

- 90,000

849,010 1,225,253

7,607,840 6,575,171

8,456,850

7,800,424

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock (Note 8) 157,076,702 156,092,289

Share-based payment reserve (Note 9) 22,902,865 20,957,309

Deficit

(139,353,698)

(133,485,745)

40,625,869

43,563,853

$

49,082,719

On behalf of the Board:

(signed) "Hendrik Van Alphen"

Hendrik Van Alphen, Director

(signed) "Gordon Neal" Gordon Neal, Director

$

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

51,364,277

1

Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

February February 28, 2022 28, 2021 Expenses Accretion (Note 6) 225,241 $ 9,414 Amortization (Note 5) 454 587 Consulting (Note 10) 1,313,218 140,116 Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Note 12) 382,207 - Interest (Note 6) 7,871 69,907 Listing and transfer agent fees 36,752 10,171 Office, administration and miscellaneous (Note 10) 17,253 66,778 Professional fees 69,199 26,684 Rent (Note 10) 12,023 11,231 Salaries and benefits 4,721 3,801 Share-based payments (Notes 9 and 10) 1,778,037 1,497,334 Shareholders' communications 154,864 39,197 Travel and promotion 26,830 750 (4,028,670) (1,875,970) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 23,920 (10,599) Gain on sale of investment in associate (Note 16) 752,936 - Gain on dilution of investment in associate (Note 16) - 314,032 Share of loss in equity accounted investment (Note 16) (1,583,470) (28,440) Fair value loss on derivative liability (Note 7) (1,032,669) - Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Period Basic and Diluted Loss per Share Basic and Diluted Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding $

Three months ended

$ (5,867,953)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

$ (0.02) 255,177,576 162,818,846 2 $

$ (1,600,977)

(0.01)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended February 28, February 28, 2022 2021

Operating Activities

Net loss for the period Items not affecting cash

Accretion

Accrued interest on loans payable Amortization

Debts settled with investment assets Fair value loss on derivative liability Gain on sale of investment in associate Share of equity loss on investment

Gain on dilution of investment in associate Share-based payments

Changes in non-cash working capital

Accounts receivable

Prepaid expenses and advances Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Due to/from related parties

Cash Used in Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Proceeds on World Copper shares sold Exploration and evaluation expenditures

Cash Used in Investing Activities

Financing Activities

Issuance of capital stock Share issuance costs Subscriptions received in advance Repayment of loans

Cash Provided by Financing Activities

Changes in Cash

$

(5,867,953) $

225,241 9,414

7,871 62,353

454 587

925,600

1,032,669

(752,936)

1,583,470 -

1,778,037

18,606 (3,095)

219,282 (18,864)

(345,261) (236,174)

48,474

(1,126,446)

(1,600,977)

- - - 28,440 (314,032) 1,497,334

52,589

(522,425)

314,022

-- (39,403)

314,022 (39,403)

839,564

(200)

- -839,364

1,566,861

(89,123)

-

(270,000)

1,207,738

26,940 645,910

Cash, Beginning of Year

Cash, End of Period

4,260,508 87,895

$

4,287,448

Supplemental Cash Flow Information

Interest paid for cash

Taxes paid for cash

Broker's warrants issued as finder's fees

FT liability extinguished through capital stock

$ $ $

- - -

$ 90,000

$

733,805

$ $

- -

$ 96,222

$

-