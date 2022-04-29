Wealth Minerals : Q1 - February 28, 2022 Interim Financial Statements

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are theresponsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordancewith standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statementsby an entity's auditor.
WEALTH MINERALS LTD.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at February 28, 2022 and November 30, 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
ASSETS
Current
Cash
Accounts receivable
Due from related parties (Note 10)
Prepaid expenses
Prepaid expenses and advances
Equipment (Note 5)
Exploration and evaluation assets (Notes 4 and 12)
Investment in Cardero Resource (Note 16)
Investment in World Copper (Note 16)
February 28, 2022
November 30, 2021
$
4,287,448 21,474
135,703 135,703
292,090 511,372
$
4,260,508 40,080
4,736,715 4,947,663
25,100 25,100
7,883 8,337
41,178,514 - 3,134,507
41,178,514 47,500 5,157,163
$
49,082,719
$
51,364,277
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 10)
