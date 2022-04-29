Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Wealth Minerals Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    WML   CA9468852095

WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

(WML)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/29 01:02:40 pm EDT
0.2600 CAD   -3.70%
12:58pWEALTH MINERALS : Q1 - February 28, 2022 Interim Financial Statements
PU
12:30pWEALTH MINERALS : Q1 - February 28, 2022 CFO Certificate
PU
12:30pWEALTH MINERALS : Q1 - February 28, 2022 CEO Certificate
PU
Wealth Minerals : Q1 - February 28, 2022 Interim Financial Statements

04/29/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

February 28, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Corporate Head Office 2710 - 200 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 1S4

WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at February 28, 2022 and November 30, 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

ASSETS

Current

Cash

Accounts receivable

Due from related parties (Note 10)

Prepaid expenses

Prepaid expenses and advances

Equipment (Note 5)

Exploration and evaluation assets (Notes 4 and 12)

Investment in Cardero Resource (Note 16)

Investment in World Copper (Note 16)

February 28, 2022

November 30, 2021

$

4,287,448 21,474

135,703 135,703

292,090 511,372

$

4,260,508 40,080

4,736,715 4,947,663

25,100 25,100

7,883 8,337

41,178,514 - 3,134,507

41,178,514 47,500 5,157,163

$

49,082,719

$

51,364,277

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 10)

Loans payable (Note 6)

Due to related parties (Note 10)

Flow-through premium liability (Note 18)

Derivative liability (Note 7)

$

239,468 $ 584,729

453,912 443,368

155,630 107,156

- 90,000

849,010 1,225,253

7,607,840 6,575,171

8,456,850

7,800,424

Shareholders' equity

  • Capital stock (Note 8) 157,076,702 156,092,289

  • Share-based payment reserve (Note 9) 22,902,865 20,957,309

Deficit

(139,353,698)

(133,485,745)

40,625,869

43,563,853

$

49,082,719

On behalf of the Board:

(signed) "Hendrik Van Alphen"

Hendrik Van Alphen, Director

(signed) "Gordon Neal" Gordon Neal, Director

$

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

51,364,277

1

Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

February

February

28, 2022

28, 2021

Expenses

Accretion (Note 6)

225,241

$

9,414

Amortization (Note 5)

454

587

Consulting (Note 10)

1,313,218

140,116

Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Note 12)

382,207

-

Interest (Note 6)

7,871

69,907

Listing and transfer agent fees

36,752

10,171

Office, administration and miscellaneous (Note 10)

17,253

66,778

Professional fees

69,199

26,684

Rent (Note 10)

12,023

11,231

Salaries and benefits

4,721

3,801

Share-based payments (Notes 9 and 10)

1,778,037

1,497,334

Shareholders' communications

154,864

39,197

Travel and promotion

26,830

750

(4,028,670)

(1,875,970)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

23,920

(10,599)

Gain on sale of investment in associate (Note 16)

752,936

-

Gain on dilution of investment in associate (Note 16)

-

314,032

Share of loss in equity accounted investment (Note 16)

(1,583,470)

(28,440)

Fair value loss on derivative liability (Note 7)

(1,032,669)

-

Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Period

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and Diluted Weighted Average Number of Common Shares

Outstanding

$

Three months ended

$ (5,867,953)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

$

(0.02)

255,177,576

162,818,846

2

$

$ (1,600,977)

(0.01)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended February 28, February 28, 2022 2021

Operating Activities

Net loss for the period Items not affecting cash

Accretion

Accrued interest on loans payable Amortization

Debts settled with investment assets Fair value loss on derivative liability Gain on sale of investment in associate Share of equity loss on investment

Gain on dilution of investment in associate Share-based payments

Changes in non-cash working capital

Accounts receivable

Prepaid expenses and advances Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Due to/from related parties

Cash Used in Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Proceeds on World Copper shares sold Exploration and evaluation expenditures

Cash Used in Investing Activities

Financing Activities

Issuance of capital stock Share issuance costs Subscriptions received in advance Repayment of loans

Cash Provided by Financing Activities

Changes in Cash

$

(5,867,953) $

225,241 9,414

7,871 62,353

454 587

925,600

1,032,669

(752,936)

1,583,470 -

1,778,037

18,606 (3,095)

219,282 (18,864)

(345,261) (236,174)

48,474

(1,126,446)

(1,600,977)

- - - 28,440 (314,032) 1,497,334

52,589

(522,425)

314,022

-- (39,403)

314,022 (39,403)

839,564

(200)

- -839,364

1,566,861

(89,123)

-

(270,000)

1,207,738

26,940 645,910

Cash, Beginning of Year

Cash, End of Period

4,260,508 87,895

$

4,287,448

Supplemental Cash Flow Information

Interest paid for cash

Taxes paid for cash

Broker's warrants issued as finder's fees

FT liability extinguished through capital stock

$ $ $

- - -

  • $ 90,000

$

733,805

$ $

- -

  • $ 96,222

$

-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wealth Minerals Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 16:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
