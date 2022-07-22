Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Wealth Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WML   CA9468852095

WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

(WML)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-07-22 am EDT
0.3200 CAD   -3.03%
11:34aWEALTH MINERALS : Q2 - May 31, 2022 Interim Financial Statements
PU
07/01Wealth Closes Strategic Investment for a Total of $3,037,000
AQ
06/30CORRECTION : Wealth Closes Strategic Investment for a Total of $3,037,000
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wealth Minerals : Q2 - May 31, 2022 Interim Financial Statements

07/22/2022 | 11:34am EDT
WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Three and six months ended May 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Corporate Head Office

2710 - 200 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 1S4

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at May 31, 2022 and November 30, 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

May 31,

November 30,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

5,278,129

$

4,260,508

Accounts receivable

36,828

40,080

Due from related parties (Note 10)

136,686

135,703

Prepaid expenses

547,064

511,372

5,998,707

4,947,663

Prepaid expenses and advances

-

25,100

Equipment (Note 5)

7,429

8,337

Exploration and evaluation assets (Notes 4 and 12)

41,530,514

41,178,514

Investment in Cardero Resource (Note 16)

-

47,500

Investment in World Copper (Note 16)

2,156,597

5,157,163

$

49,693,247

$

51,364,277

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 10)

$

507,972

$

584,729

Loans payable (Note 6)

190,135

443,368

Due to related parties (Note 10)

138,323

107,156

Flow-through premium liability (Note 18)

-

90,000

836,430

1,225,253

Derivative liability (Note 7)

3,168,821

6,575,171

4,005,251

7,800,424

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock (Note 8)

159,129,591

156,092,289

Subscriptions received (Note 19)

700,000

-

Share-based payment reserve (Note 9)

24,237,370

20,957,309

Deficit

(138,378,965)

(133,485,745)

45,687,996

43,563,853

$

49,693,247

$

51,364,277

On behalf of the Board:

(signed) "Hendrik Van Alphen"

(signed) "Gordon Neal"

Hendrik Van Alphen, Director

Gordon Neal, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

1

WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and six months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

Six months ended

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Accretion (Note 6)

$

2,197

$

1,745

$

227,438

$

11,159

Amortization (Note 5)

454

587

908

1,174

Consulting (Note 10)

566,082

313,617

1,879,300

453,733

Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Note 12)

126,193

84,493

508,400

84,493

Interest (Note 6)

4,027

53,905

11,898

123,812

Listing and transfer agent fees

11,041

15,142

47,793

25,313

Office, administration and miscellaneous (Note 10)

16,400

19,691

33,653

86,469

Professional fees

102,174

58,320

171,373

85,004

Rent (Note 10)

12,941

14,439

24,964

25,670

Salaries and benefits

-

3,144

4,721

6,945

Share-based payments (Notes 9 and 10)

1,334,505

60,851

3,112,542

1,558,185

Shareholders' communications

200,920

60,879

355,784

100,076

Travel and promotion

20,631

1,569

47,461

2,319

(2,397,565)

(688,382)

(6,426,235)

(2,564,352)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(88,811)

(3,033)

(64,891)

(13,632)

Gain on debt settlement (Note 10)

-

110,275

-

110,275

Gain on sale of investment in associate (Note 16)

-

-

752,936

-

Gain on dilution of investment in associate (Note 16)

-

(90,544)

-

223,488

Share of loss in equity accounted investment (Note 16)

(977,910)

(693,431)

(2,561,380)

(721,871)

Fair value gain on derivative liability (Note 7)

4,439,019

-

3,406,350

-

Net Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Earnings

(Loss) for the Period

$

974,733

$

(1,365,115)

$

(4,893,220)

$

(2,966,092)

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

$

0.00

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.02)

Basic and Diluted Weighted Average Number of

Common Shares Outstanding

261,883,111

193,521,556

258,537,517

178,338,897

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Six months ended

May 31,

May 31,

2022

2021

Operating Activities

Net loss for the period

$

(4,893,220)

$

(2,966,092)

Items not affecting cash

Accretion

227,437

11,159

Accrued interest on loans payable

11,898

122,121

Amortization

908

1,174

Debts settled with investment assets

925,600

-

Gain on settlement of debt

-

(110,275)

Fair value gain on derivative liability

(3,406,350)

-

Gain on sale of investment in associate

(752,936)

-

Share of equity loss on investment

2,561,380

721,871

Gain on dilution of investment in associate

-

(223,488)

Share-based payments

3,112,542

1,558,185

Changes in non-cash working capital

Accounts receivable

3,252

(10,576)

Prepaid expenses and advances

(10,592)

(636,246)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(76,757)

96,610

Due to/from related parties

30,184

(386,197)

Cash Used in Operating Activities

(2,266,654)

(1,821,754)

Investing Activities

Proceeds on World Copper shares sold

314,022

-

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

(41,000)

(54,403)

Cash Used in Investing Activities

273,022

(54,403)

Financing Activities

Issuance of capital stock

2,588,563

6,897,382

Share issuance costs

(7,310)

(196,875)

Subscriptions received in advance

700,000

-

Repayment of loans

(270,000)

(1,029,144)

Cash Provided by Financing Activities

3,011,253

5,671,363

Changes in Cash

1,017,621

3,795,206

Cash, Beginning of Year

4,260,508

87,895

Cash, End of Period

$

5,278,129

$

3,883,101

Supplemental Cash Flow Information

Interest paid for cash

$

-

$

-

Taxes paid for cash

$

-

$

-

Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets

$

311,000

$

1,614,794

Shares issued on settlement of accounts payable

$

-

$

753,843

Broker's warrants issued as finder's fees

$

-

$

243,600

FT liability extinguished through capital stock

$

90,000

$

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wealth Minerals Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 15:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
