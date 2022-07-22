Wealth Minerals : Q2 - May 31, 2022 Interim Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Three and six months ended May 31, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
WEALTH MINERALS LTD.
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
WEALTH MINERALS LTD.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at May 31, 2022 and November 30, 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
May 31,
November 30,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
5,278,129
$
4,260,508
Accounts receivable
36,828
40,080
Due from related parties (Note 10)
136,686
135,703
Prepaid expenses
547,064
511,372
5,998,707
4,947,663
Prepaid expenses and advances
-
25,100
Equipment (Note 5)
7,429
8,337
Exploration and evaluation assets (Notes 4 and 12)
41,530,514
41,178,514
Investment in Cardero Resource (Note 16)
-
47,500
Investment in World Copper (Note 16)
2,156,597
5,157,163
$
49,693,247
$
51,364,277
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 10)
$
507,972
$
584,729
Loans payable (Note 6)
190,135
443,368
Due to related parties (Note 10)
138,323
107,156
Flow-through premium liability (Note 18)
-
90,000
836,430
1,225,253
Derivative liability (Note 7)
3,168,821
6,575,171
4,005,251
7,800,424
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock (Note 8)
159,129,591
156,092,289
Subscriptions received (Note 19)
700,000
-
Share-based payment reserve (Note 9)
24,237,370
20,957,309
Deficit
(138,378,965)
(133,485,745)
45,687,996
43,563,853
$
49,693,247
$
51,364,277
On behalf of the Board:
(signed) "Hendrik Van Alphen"
(signed) "Gordon Neal"
Hendrik Van Alphen, Director
Gordon Neal, Director
WEALTH MINERALS LTD.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three and six months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Accretion (Note 6)
$
2,197
$
1,745
$
227,438
$
11,159
Amortization (Note 5)
454
587
908
1,174
Consulting (Note 10)
566,082
313,617
1,879,300
453,733
Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Note 12)
126,193
84,493
508,400
84,493
Interest (Note 6)
4,027
53,905
11,898
123,812
Listing and transfer agent fees
11,041
15,142
47,793
25,313
Office, administration and miscellaneous (Note 10)
16,400
19,691
33,653
86,469
Professional fees
102,174
58,320
171,373
85,004
Rent (Note 10)
12,941
14,439
24,964
25,670
Salaries and benefits
-
3,144
4,721
6,945
Share-based payments (Notes 9 and 10)
1,334,505
60,851
3,112,542
1,558,185
Shareholders' communications
200,920
60,879
355,784
100,076
Travel and promotion
20,631
1,569
47,461
2,319
(2,397,565)
(688,382)
(6,426,235)
(2,564,352)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(88,811)
(3,033)
(64,891)
(13,632)
Gain on debt settlement (Note 10)
-
110,275
-
110,275
Gain on sale of investment in associate (Note 16)
-
-
752,936
-
Gain on dilution of investment in associate (Note 16)
-
(90,544)
-
223,488
Share of loss in equity accounted investment (Note 16)
(977,910)
(693,431)
(2,561,380)
(721,871)
Fair value gain on derivative liability (Note 7)
4,439,019
-
3,406,350
-
Net Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Earnings
(Loss) for the Period
$
974,733
$
(1,365,115)
$
(4,893,220)
$
(2,966,092)
Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share
$
0.00
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
Basic and Diluted Weighted Average Number of
Common Shares Outstanding
261,883,111
193,521,556
258,537,517
178,338,897
WEALTH MINERALS LTD.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Six months ended
May 31,
May 31,
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net loss for the period
$
(4,893,220)
$
(2,966,092)
Items not affecting cash
Accretion
227,437
11,159
Accrued interest on loans payable
11,898
122,121
Amortization
908
1,174
Debts settled with investment assets
925,600
-
Gain on settlement of debt
-
(110,275)
Fair value gain on derivative liability
(3,406,350)
-
Gain on sale of investment in associate
(752,936)
-
Share of equity loss on investment
2,561,380
721,871
Gain on dilution of investment in associate
-
(223,488)
Share-based payments
3,112,542
1,558,185
Changes in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
3,252
(10,576)
Prepaid expenses and advances
(10,592)
(636,246)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(76,757)
96,610
Due to/from related parties
30,184
(386,197)
Cash Used in Operating Activities
(2,266,654)
(1,821,754)
Investing Activities
Proceeds on World Copper shares sold
314,022
-
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
(41,000)
(54,403)
Cash Used in Investing Activities
273,022
(54,403)
Financing Activities
Issuance of capital stock
2,588,563
6,897,382
Share issuance costs
(7,310)
(196,875)
Subscriptions received in advance
700,000
-
Repayment of loans
(270,000)
(1,029,144)
Cash Provided by Financing Activities
3,011,253
5,671,363
Changes in Cash
1,017,621
3,795,206
Cash, Beginning of Year
4,260,508
87,895
Cash, End of Period
$
5,278,129
$
3,883,101
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Interest paid for cash
$
-
$
-
Taxes paid for cash
$
-
$
-
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets
$
311,000
$
1,614,794
Shares issued on settlement of accounts payable
$
-
$
753,843
Broker's warrants issued as finder's fees
$
-
$
243,600
FT liability extinguished through capital stock
$
90,000
$
-
