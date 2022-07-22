Wealth Minerals : Q2 - May 31, 2022 Management Discussion & Analysis 07/22/2022 | 11:34am EDT Send by mail :

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. (An Exploration Stage Company) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the Period ended May 31, 2022 Corporate Head Office 2710 - 200 Granville Street Vancouver, BC V6C 1S4 WEALTH MINERALS LTD. (An Exploration Stage Company) Form 51-102F1 Management Discussion & Analysis Six months ended May 31, 2022 INTRODUCTION This Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for Wealth Minerals Ltd. (the "Company" or "Wealth") for the period ended May 31, 2022, has been prepared by management, in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102, as of July 22, 2022, and compares its financial results for the period ended May 31, 2021. This MD&A provides a detailed analysis of the business of Wealth and should be read in conjunction with the Company's interim consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes for the period ended May 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the year ended November 30, 2021. The Company's reporting currency is the Canadian dollar, and all monetary amounts in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. References to "US$" are to United States dollars. The Company is presently a "venture issuer" as defined in NI 51-102. Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's strategies and objectives, both generally and in respect of its specific mineral properties; the timing and cost of planned exploration programs of the Company; the duration thereof and the timing of the receipt of results therefrom; the Company's future cash requirements; general business and economic conditions; the potential for the Company to secure rights to, or to earn an interest in, additional mineral properties; the proposed use of the proceeds of the private placements completed by the Company; and the Company's expectation that it will be able to enter into agreements to acquire interests in additional mineral projects, particularly with respect to projects prospective for lithium. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Information concerning mineral resource estimates also may be deemed to be forward-looking statements in that it reflects a prediction of the mineralization that would be encountered if a mineral deposit were developed and mined. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast" and similar expressions, or which by their nature refer to future events. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of current exploration activities and the Company's inability to identify one or more economic deposits on its properties; future prices of mineral resources; accidents; dependence on key personnel; labour pool constraints; labour disputes; availability of infrastructure required for the development of mining projects; delays or inability to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals for mining operations, financing or for the completion of development or construction activities; the performance, or lack thereof, of third parties; and other risks identified herein under "Risk Factors". The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results are likely to differ, and may differ materially and adversely, from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions as to: the availability of financing for the Company's exploration and development activities; operating and exploration costs; the Company's ability to retain and attract skilled staff; timing of the receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals for exploration projects and other operations; market competition; the level and volatility of the prices for precious and base metals, including lithium and copper; the ability of the Company to negotiate suitable access agreements with the holders of surface rights to the Company's optioned mineral properties, including with respect to the timing and costs thereof; and general business and economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not attribute undue certainty to or place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. 2 WEALTH MINERALS LTD. (An Exploration Stage Company) Form 51-102F1 Management Discussion & Analysis Six months ended May 31, 2022 Caution Regarding Adjacent or Similar Exploration and Evaluation Assets This MD&A contains information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. The Company advises US investors that the mining guidelines of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") set forth in the SEC's Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. All readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or rights to acquire any interest in any such properties, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties, and any production therefrom or economics with respect thereto, are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties or the potential production from, or cost or economics of, any future mining of any of the Company's mineral properties. Caution Regarding Historical Results Historical results of operations and trends that may be inferred from the discussion and analysis in this MD&A may not necessarily indicate future results from operations. In particular, the current state of the global securities markets may cause significant reductions in the price of the Company's securities and render it difficult or impossible for the Company to raise the funds necessary to continue operations, thus resulting in the Company losing its rights to some or all of its mineral properties. See "Risk Factors". All of the Company's public disclosure filings, including its most recent material change reports, press releases and other information, may be accessed via www.sedar.comand readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's exploration and evaluation assets. Qualified Persons John Drobe, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the technical disclosure in this MD&A with respect to the Escalones, Kootenay, Yanamina and Valsequillo Properties, and has approved the disclosure with respect thereto herein. Mr. Drobe is not independent of the Company, as he is a shareholder and holds incentive stock options. Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the technical disclosure in this MD&A with respect to the Salar de Atacama Project and has approved the disclosure with respect thereto herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company as he is a shareholder, a consultant to the Company and holds incentive stock options. DATE This MD&A reflects information available as of July 22, 2022. OVERALL PERFORMANCE Background Wealth is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. The Company's core projects are its lithium interests in Chile. The Company, through its Chilean subsidiary Wealth Minerals Chile SpA ("Wealth Chile"), has formal option agreements to acquire interests in various lithium projects. On March 19, 2018 Wealth Minerals signed a strategic alliance agreement (the "Agreement") with ENAMI, whereby the parties agreed to form a partnership (the "JV") to develop and commercialize the Company's project in the Salar de Atacama (see press release of March 19, 2018). The Agreement provided that the parties would have 24-months 3 WEALTH MINERALS LTD. (An Exploration Stage Company) Form 51-102F1 Management Discussion & Analysis Six months ended May 31, 2022 to enter into a definitive agreement that will govern the formation and operation of the JV. The Agreement's 24- month period to form a JV has now expired. The Board of Directors of ENAMI took the decision to let the Agreement lapse due to pending Chilean legislation regarding regulations for lithium production, taxation and various deregulation steps. In mid-2019 the Chilean government announced legislative steps to make the regulatory regime for lithium similar to that for gold and copper, which does not require any special state arrangements. ENAMI has left the door open for cooperation and we will continue to bring in all stakeholders - financial, technological, state actors and indigenous groups - for the advancement of our lithium projects. ACQUISITION OF TMI GROUP, A FORMER SUBSIDIARY On September 25, 2019, the Company acquired via its formerly wholly owned subsidiary Wealth Copper Ltd. ("Wealth Copper") 100% of the common shares of the SACS Metallurgy Corp., Escalones Copper Corp. and TriMetals Mining Chile SCM, (collectively "TMI Group") which included a 100% interest in the Escalones property. As consideration, Wealth Copper issued (i) 25,000,000 Wealth Copper common shares valued at $2,500,000, (ii) granted to Escalones Resource Corp. ("ERC") a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Escalones exploration concessions (which is in addition to an existing 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Escalones exploitation concessions), (iii) paid $150,000, and (iv) is required to pay ERC $350,000 upon closing of a private placement that is concurrent with a going public financing and paying $500,000 on the first anniversary of that financing, payable to TriMetals. As part of the transaction, Wealth Copper incurred legal transaction costs of $150,000 and agreed to reimburse TMI Group the Escalones Property annual concession fees of $54,000 USD ($71,658 CAD). The transaction does not constitute a business combination as the TMI Group does not meet the definition of a business under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations. As a result, the acquisition of the TMI Group has been accounted for as an asset acquisition, whereby all of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed are assigned a carrying amount based on their relative fair values. Upon closing of the transaction, TMI Group became a subsidiary of the Wealth Copper. The net assets acquired pursuant to the acquisition are as follows: Purchase Price Issuance of 25,000,000 shares $ 2,500,000 Cash reimbursement payable to Escalones Resource Corp. 71,658 Due to Escalones Resource Corp. 850,000 Deposit paid on behalf of the Company by a third party 150,000 Transaction costs 150,000 Total Purchase Price $ 3,721,658 Purchase Price Allocation Cash $ 79,948 Prepaids 2,329 Exploration and evaluation assets 3,967,971 Accounts payable (52,319) Loan payable (276,271) Total Purchase Price Allocation $ 3,721,658 During the year ended November 30, 2020, Wealth Copper changed it's name to World Copper Ltd (World Copper) and ceased to be controlled by the Company and ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company. 4 WEALTH MINERALS LTD. (An Exploration Stage Company) Form 51-102F1 Management Discussion & Analysis Six months ended May 31, 2022 EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS The acquisition costs capitalized to exploration and evaluation assets during the periods ended May 31, 2022 and November 30, 2021 were as follows: Chile Chile Chile Chile Chile Canada Canada Canada Flamenco & Atacama Pujsa Other Vapor Harry Kootenay Goldsmith Ignace -Ree Total Balance, November 30, 2020 $ 34,042,393 $ 5,751 $ 437,860 $ 182,955 $ 329,941 $ - $ 19,000 $ - $ 35,017,900 Acquisition costs - cash - - - - - 25,000 15,000 - 40,000 Acquisition costs - shares 3,945,614 - - - - 122,000 28,000 - 4,095,614 Technical evaluation - cash 2,025,000 - - - - - - - 2,025,000 Balance, November 30, 2021 $40,013,007 $ 5,751 $ 437,860 $ 182,955 $ 329,941 $ 147,000 $ 62,000 $ - $ 41,178,514 Acquisition costs - cash - - - - - - 20,000 21,000 41,000 Acquisition costs - shares - - - - - - 32,000 279,000 311,000 Technical evaluation - cash - - - - - - - - - Balance, May 31, 2022 $40,013,007 $ 5,751 $ 437,860 $ 182,955 $ 329,941 $ 147,000 $ 114,000 $ 300,000 $ 41,530,514 Chile In Chile, a party wishing to explore an area for minerals will first obtain a temporary exploration mining concession, which is known as a "pedimento." Thereafter, an application must be made to the Chilean Court having jurisdiction in the geographical region where the claim is located for an order that the exploration mining concession is "constituted." If there are no objections or errors in the application, then an order that the exploration mining concession is constituted will be granted by the Court. Once the order is made, the exploration mining concession must be registered and is valid for two years. During this period, the holder of the exploration mining concession can apply to the Court for the exploration mining concession to be converted into an exploitation concession (of infinite duration provided that annual taxes are paid) if the holder wishes to extract minerals from the claim area for commercial purposes. Alternatively, the exploration mining concession can be renewed on a one time basis for an additional two year period, but requires that the holder relinquish 50% of the claim area. Currently, the Company holds "constituted" exploration mining concessions for the Chilean lithium properties discussed below and expects to make application for the conversion of same into exploitation concessions for the further development of these properties, as warranted and in the usual course. Atacama Project The Atacama Property and the Harry Property together define the Company's Atacama Project, located in the Salar de Atacama. The Salar de Atacama is host to more than 15% of the world's known lithium reserves, and yet exploration and production of lithium has occurred only in the southern portion of the Salar. The proximity of the Project to existing producers strongly suggests that exploration potential is good for the discovery of brines in the northern portion of the Salar, underlying the Project. The Atacama Salar is the World's highest grade and largest producing lithium brine deposit, and currently produces approximately one third of global lithium output from two production facilities operated by Sociedad Quimica y Minera ("SQM") and Albemarle Corporation. Atacama possesses a very high grade of both lithium (1,840mg/l) and potassium (22,630mg/l), has a high rate of evaporation (3,200mm per year) and extremely low annual rainfall (15mm average per year). These characteristics make Atacama's finished lithium carbonate easier and cheaper to produce than its peer group globally. A key factor in lithium production costs is evaporation time and Atacama Salar's evaporation rate is the highest in the lithium industry. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

