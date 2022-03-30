Wealth Minerals : Retains GAC for Investor Relations in Germany

March 30, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE….Vancouver, British Columbia: Wealth Minerals Ltd. (the "Company" or "Wealth") - (TSXV: WML; OTCQB: WMLLF; SSE: WMLCL; Frankfurt: EJZN), announces it has retained Glogauer & Company Communications GmbH (GAC) to give investor relations advice to the Company in Germany (the "Agreement"). The partnership extends the global communication of Wealth to Europe's largest economy which is also the center of capital markets and media on the European continent. This new partnership is designed to effect a sustained increase in the awareness and reputation of Wealth´s brand and management, as well as share information about Wealth with all major target groups in the capital markets, such as institutional and private investors. Further target groups for this partnership include media outlets, politics groups as well as the broader public.

GAC is a long-established consultancy and full-service agency for Strategic Communications, Investor Relations, Media Relations and CEO Positioning. The owner and CEO of GAC, Dr. Walter Glogauer, will be in personal charge of the Wealth account. Before founding GAC, Dr. Glogauer held senior communication management positions, such as Head of Communication of Coca-Cola Germany and BMW Group AG, where he was Head of Global Corporate Communication and Investor Relations.

Henk van Alphen, CEO of Wealth, comments: "With this new partnership we are starting a new chapter in the global communications roll out of Wealth. We highly appreciate to have won GAC´s support and are looking forward to cooperating in favor of our image and reputation in Germany." Dr. Glogauer adds: "We welcome Wealth and the Management team under Henk´s leadership as a new engagement. Being one of the leading players in green energy business and the electric vehicle markets, Wealth is a project we are enthusiastic to give additional thrust to in Germany now."

The Agreement is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Agreement provides that GAC will make available its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Walter Glogauer, to provide investor relations services to the Company, for which the Company will pay to GAC a monthly cash fee of EUR15,000. Additionally, Wealth will grant to GAC 500,000 share purchase options valid for two years at an exercise price of $0.30. The term of the Agreement is 12 months.

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada, Mexico and Chile. The Company's main focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America.

The Company opportunistically advances battery metal projects where it has a peer advantage in project selection and initial evaluation.

Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. In parallel with lithium market dynamics, Wealth believes other battery metals will benefit from similar industry trends.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

"Hendrik van Alphen"

Hendrik van Alphen

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Marla Ritchie or Henk van Alphen

Phone: 604-331-0096 Ext. 3886 or 604-638-3886

E-mail: info@wealthminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement, timing and cost of exploration programs, anticipated exploration program results, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, the Company's expectation that it will be able to enter into agreements to acquire interests in additional mineral projects, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSXV acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.