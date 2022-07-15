WealthNavi : Announcement regarding business alliance with the Toho Bank

Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail. July 15, 2022 To whom it may concern: Company Name: WealthNavi Inc. Representative: Kazuhisa Shibayama, Representative Director and CEO (Code Number: 7342 Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth) Inquiries: Gaku Hirose, Director, CFO (TEL.03-6632-4911) Announcement regarding business alliance with the Toho Bank WealthNavi Inc. is pleased to announce that WealthNavi Inc. entered into a business alliance agreement with the Toho Bank, Ltd. (Head office: Fukushima City, Fukushima, President: Minoru Sato). The two companies are aiming to jointly offer a fully automated managed account service for the customers of the Toho Bank. Please refer to the attached for details. 1

Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail. Announcement regarding Business Alliance between the Toho Bank and WealthNavi WealthNavi Inc. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Kazuhisa Shibayama; hereinafter, "WealthNavi"), the provider of "WealthNavi," the top Japanese robo- advisor* in terms of assets under management and number of users, and the Toho Bank, Ltd. (Head office: Fukushima City, Fukushima, President: Minoru Sato; hereinafter, "the Toho Bank") announce that the two companies have entered into a business alliance agreement. The two companies are aiming to jointly offer a fully automated managed account service for the customers of the Toho Bank. Morningstar's research on specialist online operators (as of June 2022) which is based on the Japan Investment Advisers Association, "Contact Asset Status" - sections "Wrap Accounts" and "Discretionary Accounts" (as of March 2022). 1.Purpose and Overview of the Business Alliance It is getting more important to build wealth while working in Japan driven by the structural change in the Japanese economy including aging society as well as anxiety over pension system. The Toho Bank, which has been supporting the recovery of Fukushima from the Great East Japan Earthquake and putting efforts to realize their sustainable growth with a branch network and a customer base mainly in Fukushima, and WealthNavi, which provides a fully automated wealth management service for working families, have entered into a business alliance agreement and jointly develop and offer a new service. The two companies are aiming to launch a fully automated managed account service for the customers of the Fukushima Bank. The Fukushima Bank and WealthNavi will continue to enhance services in order to satisfy various needs of our customers. ■ Main features of robo-advisor"WealthNavi" 1. Automates long-term and diversified wealth management High-net-worth individuals and institutional investors around the world have been practicing "long- term, dollar-cost averaging and globally diversified" investment. "WealthNavi" automates the entire investment process above by utilizing cutting edge technology. "WealthNavi" allows customers to make long-term and diversified investments in 12,000 securities in about 50 countries through 6 to 7 2

Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail. ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) based on the modern portfolio theory. All processes of wealth management, from asset allocation, trading of securities, automated deposits to rebalancing, are proceeded automatically. 2. "WealthNavi" for busy working families We are serving working families, and "WealthNavi" users are mainly in their 20s to 50s. With risk tolerance assessment through answering five questions from a PC or smartphone, "WealthNavi" recommends an optimal wealth management plan for each customer and enables customers to check their assets at any time. Even busy working families can easily manage their assets for their comfortable retirement in their spare time. 3. Supports comfortable wealth management with various functions A variety of functions such as "Life planning tool" that supports the achievement of asset management goals, "Fractional ETF trading" that realizes an optimal portfolio even with a small amount of investment, and "AI wealth management advice" make it possible for customers to manage their assets comfortably. The Company has obtained patents for "Automated deposits with rebalancing" and "Automatic tax optimization (DeTAX) function"* for their core technologies. There are conditions for applying automatic tax optimization (DeTAX), and the Company does not guarantee that the tax burden will be deferred. 4. A simple fee / the wealth management algorithm published The fee is simply 1% (1.1% including consumption tax) of the assets under management.* The wealth management algorithm is published in a white paper and is available to anyone on the website of "WealthNavi." Excluding cash portion, annual rate. A 0.5% discount fee (excluding cash portion, annual rate, 0.55% including consumption tax) is applied to the portion of assets under management exceeding 30 million yen. 2. Company Overview ■ The Toho Bank, Ltd. Name: The Toho Bank, Ltd. Representative: Minoru Sato, President Established: November 1941 Location: 3-25 Omachi, Fukushima City, Fukushima Capital: 23.519 billion yen Website: https://www.tohobank.co.jp/ Business activities: Banking business registered with the Tohoku Local Finance Bureau (registration No. 7) Membership: Japan Securities Dealers Association ■ WealthNavi Inc. Name: WealthNavi Inc. Representative: Kazuhisa Shibayama, Representative Director and CEO Established: April 28, 2015 Location: 9F. Shibuya Higashiguchi Bldg., 2-22-3 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Capital: 3,237,925,081 yen as of December 31, 2021 URL: https://corp.wealthnavi.com/en Business activities: Financial Instruments Firm registered with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau (registration No. 2884) 3