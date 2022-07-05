Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  WealthNavi Inc.
  News
  Summary
WealthNavi : Announcement regarding the launch of “WealthNavi for AEON CARD”

07/05/2022 | 02:33am EDT
Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

July 5, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: WealthNavi Inc.

Representative: Kazuhisa Shibayama, Representative Director and CEO

(Code Number: 7342 Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth)

Inquiries: Gaku Hirose, Director, CFO (TEL.03-6632-4911)

Announcement regarding the launch of "WealthNavi for AEON CARD"

WealthNavi Inc. is pleased to announce that WealthNavi Inc., AEON Bank, Ltd. and AEON CREDIT SERVICE CO., LTD. jointly started offering "WealthNavi for AEON CARD," a managed account service for AEON Card customers, on July 5, 2022. This service enables to make automated deposits by AEON Card to a fully automated end-to-end wealth management service while earning "WAON POINT." This is the first managed account service in Japan (*1) to make automated deposits by credit cards. Please refer to the attached for details.

*1 According to our in-house research on website of each company (as of July 5, 2022) based on the Japan Investment Advisers Association, "Contact Asset Status"- section "Wrap Accounts" as of March 2022.

1

Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

The launch of "WealthNavi for AEON CARD"

for "AEON Card" customers

Earning "WAON POINT" with automated deposits by AEON Cards

WealthNavi Inc. (hereinafter "WealthNavi"), AEON Bank, Ltd. (hereinafter "AEON Bank") and AEON CREDIT SERVICE CO., LTD. (hereinafter "AEON Credit Service") jointly started offering "WealthNavi for AEON CARD," a managed account service for AEON Card customers, on July 5, 2022. This service enables to make automated deposits by AEON Cards to a fully automated end-to- end wealth management service while earning "WAON POINT." This is the first managed account service in Japan (*1) to make automated deposits by credit cards. Please refer to the attached for details.

1. Background of the launch of "WealthNavi for AEON CARD"

In the era of "the 100-year life", there has been emerging needs for long-term investment among working families. AEON Bank, AEON Credit Service and WealthNavi jointly develop a new service "WealthNavi for AEON CARD" to 30 million AEON Card holders. (*2)

An automated deposit function by credit cards is one of the highly in-demand services. The customers of "AEON Card" are able to make automated deposits by AEON Cards to a fully automated end-to-end wealth management service while earning "WAON POINT." This is the first managed account service in Japan to make automated deposits by credit cards.

2. Outline of "WealthNavi for AEON CARD"

Service URL: https://www.aeonbank.co.jp/wealthnavi/lp/aeoncard/

Main features of "WealthNavi for AEON CARD" are as follows.

  1. Makes automated deposits by AEON Cards
    The customers can sign up for automated deposit plan using AEON Card. (*3) Once customer sign up for the plan, monthly deposits are to be made automatically.

2

Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

  1. Earns "WAON POINT" with automated deposits by AEON Cards
    The customers can earn WAON POINT depending on the amount of automated deposits by AEON Cards. (*4) They can accumulate WAON POINT every month as long as they continue making automated deposits by AEON Cards.
  1. Applicable for NISA service
    The customers can use NISA account. They can build wealth for retirement while leveraging tax exemption merits of NISA.

Please refer to the following URL (https://www.aeonbank.co.jp/wealthnavi/lp/aeoncard/) for service description, disclaimers, and application as well as terms and conditions of "WealthNavi for AEON CARD."

[Risks and expenses relating to transactions in financial instruments through "WealthNavi for AEON CARD"]

There is risk of incurring a loss because of fluctuations in the interest rate, the value of currencies, quotations on the financial instruments market, and other indicators, as well as the risk of invested principal falling below par in relation to transactions in financial instruments provided by "WealthNavi for AEON CARD."

When using "WealthNavi for AEON CARD," please carefully read the pre-contract documents prior to executing the agreement.

Risks and expenses relating to transactions in financial instruments (https://www.wealthnavi.com/policy/rule/01).

3. Outlook for further development

The function of automated deposits by AEON Cards is to be improved in phases responding the demand from the customers. WealthNavi, AEON Bank and AEON Credit Service will continue to enhance services in order to satisfy various needs of our customers.

4. Company Overview

AEON Bank, Ltd.

Name:

AEON Bank, Ltd.

Representative:

Hiroaki Kobayashi, Representative Director and President

Established:

May 15, 2006

Capital:

51.25 billion yen as

URL:

https://www.aeonbank.co.jp/

Location:

3-22, Kanda Nishiki-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business activities:

Banking business, credit card business

Financial institution registered with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau

(registration No. 633)

Memberships:

Japan Securities Dealers Association

AEON CREDIT SERVICE CO., LTD.

Name:

AEON CREDIT SERVICE CO., LTD.

Representative:

Kenji Fujita, Representative Director and President

3

Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Established:

November 29, 2012

Capital:

500 million yen

URL:

https://www.aeoncredit.co.jp

Location:

TERRACE SQUARE, 3-22, Kanda Nishiki-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business activities:

Credit card business, processing and payment acquiring businesses

Registration

Business operator concluding contracts to handle credit card numbers

(registration No. Kanto "Ku" 60)

WealthNavi Inc.

Name:

WealthNavi Inc.

Representative:

Kazuhisa Shibayama, Representative Director and CEO

Established:

April 28, 2015

Location:

9F Shibuya Higashiguchi Bldg., 2-22-3 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Japan

Capital:

3,237,925,081 yen as of December 31, 2021

URL:

https://corp.wealthnavi.com/en

Business activities:

Financial Instruments Firm registered with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau

(registration No. 2884)

Memberships:

Japan Securities Dealers Association

Japan Investment Advisers Association

Japan Payment Service Association

*1 According to our in-house research on website of each company (as of July 5, 2022) based on the Japan Investment Advisers Association, "Contact Asset Status"- section "Wrap Accounts" as of March 2022.

*2 The number of AEON Card holders is 30.22 million as of May 2022.

*3 There are some cards which are not applicable. Please refer to the following URL (https://www.aeonbank.co.jp/wealthnavi/lp/aeoncard/) for the detail.

*4 AEON JMB Card holders can earn miles and JQ SUGOCA Card / JMB JQ SUGOCA Card holders can earn "JR KYUPO" Points instead of WAON POINT.

4

Disclaimer

WealthNavi Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
