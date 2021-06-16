WealthNavi : Announcement that WealthNavi started offering “Robo-NISA” through Hokkoku Omakase Navi

WealthNavi Inc. announces that on June 16, 2021, it started offering "Robo-NISA," a feature leveraging tax exemption merits of NISA (Nippon Individual Savings Account, a tax exemption program for small investments) to users of "Hokkoku Omakase Navi," a managed account service provided online jointly with The Hokkoku Bank, Ltd. Please refer to the attached for details.

Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Announcement that WealthNavi started offering "Robo-NISA"

through "Hokkoku Omakase Navi"

WealthNavi Inc. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Kazuhisa Shibayama; hereinafter, "the Company"), the provider of "WealthNavi," the top Japanese robo-advisor (Note 1) in terms of assets under management and number of users, started offering "Robo-NISA," a feature leveraging tax exemption merits of NISA (Nippon Individual Savings Account, a tax exemption program for small investments) to users of "Hokkoku Omakase Navi" on June 16, 2021.

Please note that users of "Hokkoku Omakase Navi" who are currently using a NISA account provided by The Hokkoku Bank, Ltd. cannot use "Robo-NISA" at the same time.

In addition, "Robo-NISA" through "Hokkoku Omakase Navi" accepts online applications only, and over-the-counter application at a bank branch of The Hokkoku Bank, Ltd. is planned to start in the future.

1. Outline of "Robo-NISA"

"Robo-NISA" is a feature that employs the tax exemption merits of the NISA and allows the wealth management of long-term investment with a globally diversified portfolio through "WealthNavi." With this feature, regardless of the experience or knowledge of the customer, the customer will be able to build wealth for their future retired life while leveraging the NISA's tax exemption merits.

2. Purpose and background for the release of "Robo-NISA"

An increasing number of working families have been considering wealth building for retirement because of the growing concerns of retirement bonuses and pensions. The NISA is an effective system for building wealth.

However, many people have been unable to utilize the NISA to date because of various reasons such as "I don't know what type of products to purchase" and "It appears difficult without investment knowledge", and expert advice is needed for those people to utilize the NISA. (Note 2)

By offering "Robo-NISA," the Company will resolve problems faced by working families that have been unable to use the NISA to date citing various reasons, such as "I don't know what type of products to purchase" and "It appears difficult without investment knowledge" and will continue to support working families build wealth for their future.

3. Features of "Robo-NISA"Feature 1: Tax-free

Capital gains generated through investment (e.g., dividends, distributions, and sales proceeds) are typically subject to the individual income tax and local taxes of approximately 20% in total. Capital gains acquired from the "Robo-NISA" feature, which utilizes the NISA, are exempted from these taxes in Japan. (Note 3)

Feature 2: Automated diversified investments in more than 11,000 securities in about 50 countries

"Robo-NISA" automatically builds a portfolio with WealthNavi by combining assets, which is

