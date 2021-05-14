WealthNavi : Financial Results for 1Q FY2021

After working at McKinsey & Company Inc. Japan and Google, Sumito joined freee Co., Ltd. In 2013, where he drove rapid business growth as Director and COO, and then as Director and CFO since 2018. He graduated from the Graduate School of Engineering, the University of Tokyo, where he conducted research on next-generation rocket propellants at JAXA.

Maki is a Chief Analyst, Executive Officer and General Manager at the Financial Market Research Department of Sony Financial Holdings Inc. She began her career as a foreign exchange dealer at First National Bank of Chicago in 1994, before moving to J.P. Morgan, Sony Corporation and the retail banking division of Citibank (currently SMBC Trust Bank). Maki sits on the board of Sony Bank.

After joining Tokai Bank (currently MUFG Bank), Akira worked in various positions including ALM Director, and since 2002, served as Executive Officer and Head of Market Sales Department, and then Deputy Company Manager of International & Market Department. He then served as a full-time auditor of the Bank from 2006 to 2010. He graduated from the Faculty of Economics, Kyoto University.

After graduating from the Faculty of Law, the University of Tokyo, Eriko joined Morgan Stanley Japan Securities. After that, she became of member of the Japanese Bar in 2000 and joined Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu Law Offices. She has been an independent practitioner since 2010. Currently, Eriko also serves as an ADR mediator at the Securities and Financial Instruments Mediation Counseling Center (FINMAC).

After graduating from Kyoto University, Sachihiko worked for the Tokai Bank (currently MUFG Bank) and Chuo Shinko Audit Corporation, he joined Chuo Coopers & Lybrand International Tax Office (currently PwC Tax Japan) and served as Partner and Director of the Finance Department. He is a Certified Public Accountant and Tax Accountant and holds a Master's degree in International Business Administration.