Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  WealthNavi Inc.    7342   JP3155360005

WEALTHNAVI INC.

(7342)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/08
4315 JPY   +3.73%
04:10aWEALTHNAVI  : Notification of Selection as a Loan Trading Issue
PU
04/02WealthNavi's Assets Under Management Hit Nearly $4 Million
MT
04/01WEALTHNAVI  : reached 400 billlion yen AuM
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WealthNavi : Notification of Selection as a Loan Trading Issue

04/09/2021 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 9, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: WealthNavi Inc.

Representative: Kazuhisa Shibayama, Representative Director and CEO

(Code Number: 7342 Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers)

Inquiries: Gaku Hirose, Director, CFO

(TEL03-6632-4911)

Notification of Selection as a Loan Trading Issue

WealthNavi Inc. (the "Company") announces that its stock, which is currently selected for issues eligible for standardized margin transactions on the Mothers of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, will be selected for issues eligible for loan transactions on April 12, 2021.

The Company believes that the selection will further promote the increase in liquidity and improve the supply-demand relationship of its shares as well as contribute to active transactions and formation of fair prices.

We appreciate your continued support and cooperation.

1

Disclaimer

WealthNavi Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WEALTHNAVI INC.
04:10aWEALTHNAVI  : Notification of Selection as a Loan Trading Issue
PU
04/02WealthNavi's Assets Under Management Hit Nearly $4 Million
MT
04/01WEALTHNAVI  : reached 400 billlion yen AuM
PU
02/25WEALTHNAVI  : Proposes Restricted Share Compensation Plan for Eligible Executive..
MT
02/25WEALTHNAVI  : Announcement regarding introduction of the restricted share compen..
PU
02/25WEALTHNAVI  : Announcement regarding the determination of a candidate external d..
PU
2020WEALTHNAVI  : Rises 50% in Tokyo Debut Trading After $173 Million IPO
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 420 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net income 2020 -1 220 M -11,2 M -11,2 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -150x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 197 B 1 800 M 1 799 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 81,3x
Capi. / Sales 2021 51,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart WEALTHNAVI INC.
Duration : Period :
WealthNavi Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEALTHNAVI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4 315,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazuhisa Shibayama Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Gaku Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ken Okamoto Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Sumito Togo Independent Director
Shinsuke Mitsui Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEALTHNAVI INC.70.55%1 800
MORGAN STANLEY15.34%150 017
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION26.02%126 006
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.25.57%117 700
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.40%44 384
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-9.35%36 945
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ