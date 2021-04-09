WealthNavi : Notification of Selection as a Loan Trading Issue

April 9, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: WealthNavi Inc.

Representative: Kazuhisa Shibayama, Representative Director and CEO

(Code Number: 7342 Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers)

Inquiries: Gaku Hirose, Director, CFO

(TEL．03-6632-4911)

Notification of Selection as a Loan Trading Issue

WealthNavi Inc. (the "Company") announces that its stock, which is currently selected for issues eligible for standardized margin transactions on the Mothers of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, will be selected for issues eligible for loan transactions on April 12, 2021.

The Company believes that the selection will further promote the increase in liquidity and improve the supply-demand relationship of its shares as well as contribute to active transactions and formation of fair prices.

We appreciate your continued support and cooperation.

