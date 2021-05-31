WealthNavi : reached 450 billlion yen AuM

Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
WealthNavi Inc. is pleased to announce that "WealthNavi" reached 450 billion yen in assets under management as of May 28, 2021, approximately 4 years and 10 months since the official release in July 2016. Please refer to the attached for details.
"WealthNavi," the top Japanese robo-advisor (*1) in terms of assets under management and number
of users, announces that assets under management reached 450 billion yen
"WealthNavi" enables all the wealth management of long-term investment with a globally diversified portfolio automatically using a financial algorithm based on the modern portfolio theory. Its functionality, transparency and simple fees are highly evaluated, and the support of working families is increasing. It is also being used more and more through the alliance partners with a strong customer base.
The Company is characterized as a "technology-driven financial institution" with engineers and designers accounting for about half of the employees, and the Company strives to create services that are easy for anyone to use by fulfilling its fiduciary duties.
By offering "WealthNavi," the top Japanese robo-advisor (*1) in terms of assets under management and number of users, the Company will continue to promote long-term investment with a globally diversified portfolio and to support working families to build wealth.
■ Main features of robo-advisor"WealthNavi"
1. Automate long-term and diversified investment asset management
The power of technology automates "long-term, funded, and diversified" asset management practiced by wealthy people and institutional investors around the world. "WealthNavi" allows customers to make long-term and diversified investments in 11,000 securities in about 50 countries around the world through 6 to 7 ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) based on the modern portfolio theory. All processes of asset management from asset allocation, trading of securities, automated deposits, rebalancing are handled automatically.
2. "WealthNavi" for busy working families
"WealthNavi" is mainly used by working families in their 20s and 50s. With risk tolerance assessment through answering five questions from a PC or smartphone, "WealthNavi" recommends
an optimal wealth management plan for each customer and enables customers to check daily performance tracking at any time. Even busy working families can easily manage their assets for the future in their spare time.
3. Supports comfortable asset management with various functions
A variety of functions such as "Life planning tool" that supports the achievement of asset management goals, "Fractional ETF trading" that realizes an optimal portfolio even with a small amount of investment, and "AI wealth management advice" make it possible for customers to manage their assets comfortably. The Company has obtained patents for "Automated deposits with rebalancing" and "Automatic tax optimization (DeTAX) function *" for their core technologies.
-
There are conditions for applying automatic tax optimization (DeTAX), and the Company does not guarantee that the tax burden will be deferred.
4. A simple fee / asset management algorithm is also published
The fee is only 1% (1.1% including consumption tax) of the assets under management (*). The asset management algorithm is published in a white paper and can be viewed by anyone on the website of "WealthNavi." excluding cash portion, annual rate, excluding consumption tax.
-
Excluding cash portion, annual rate. A 0.5% discount fee (excluding cash portion, annual rate, 0.55% including consumption tax) is applied to the portion of assets under management exceeding 30 million yen.
[Risks and expenses relating to transactions in financial instruments]
（https://www.wealthnavi.com/rule/01.html）
*1 Morningstar's research of specialist online operators based on the Japan Investment Advisers Association "Contact Asset Status, September 2020)-Wrap Accounts and Discretionary Accounts)" (as of December 2020).
■ Company Overview: WealthNavi Inc.
|
Name:
|
WealthNavi Inc.
|
Representative:
|
Kazuhisa Shibayama, Representative Director and CEO
|
Established:
|
April 28, 2015
|
Location:
|
9F. Shibuya Higashiguchi Bldg., 2-22-3 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-
|
|
0002 Japan
|
Capital:
|
1,761,471,125 yen as of January 20, 2021
|
URL:
|
https://www.wealthnavi.com/
|
Business activities:
|
Financial Instruments Firm registered with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
|
|
(registration No. 2884)
|
Memberships:
|
Japan Securities Dealers Association
|
|
Japan Investment Advisers Association
|
|
Japan Payment Service Association
Disclaimer
WealthNavi Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 06:01:06 UTC.