WealthNavi : reached 450 billlion yen AuM

WealthNavi Inc. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Kazuhisa Shibayama; hereinafter, "the Company"), the provider of "WealthNavi," the top Japanese robo- advisor (*1) in terms of assets under management and number of users, announces that assets under management reached 450 billion yen as of May 28, 2021, approximately 4 years and 10 months since the official release in July 2016.

"WealthNavi" enables all the wealth management of long-term investment with a globally diversified portfolio automatically using a financial algorithm based on the modern portfolio theory. Its functionality, transparency and simple fees are highly evaluated, and the support of working families is increasing. It is also being used more and more through the alliance partners with a strong customer base.

The Company is characterized as a "technology-driven financial institution" with engineers and designers accounting for about half of the employees, and the Company strives to create services that are easy for anyone to use by fulfilling its fiduciary duties.

By offering "WealthNavi," the top Japanese robo-advisor (*1) in terms of assets under management and number of users, the Company will continue to promote long-term investment with a globally diversified portfolio and to support working families to build wealth.

■ Main features of robo-advisor"WealthNavi"

1. Automate long-term and diversified investment asset management

The power of technology automates "long-term, funded, and diversified" asset management practiced by wealthy people and institutional investors around the world. "WealthNavi" allows customers to make long-term and diversified investments in 11,000 securities in about 50 countries around the world through 6 to 7 ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) based on the modern portfolio theory. All processes of asset management from asset allocation, trading of securities, automated deposits, rebalancing are handled automatically.

2. "WealthNavi" for busy working families

"WealthNavi" is mainly used by working families in their 20s and 50s. With risk tolerance assessment through answering five questions from a PC or smartphone, "WealthNavi" recommends

