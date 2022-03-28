WealthNavi : reached 650 billion yen AuM

March 28, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: WealthNavi Inc.

Representative: Kazuhisa Shibayama, Representative

Director and CEO

(Code Number: 7342 Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers)

Inquiries: Gaku Hirose, Director, CFO

(TEL.03-6632-4911)

WealthNavi Inc. is pleased to announce that "WealthNavi" reached 650 billion yen in assets under management as of March 25, 2022, approximately 5 years and 8 months since the official release in July 2016.

Please refer to the attached for details.

"WealthNavi," the top Japanese robo-advisor (*1) in terms of assets under management and number of users, announces that assets under management reached 650 billion yen

WealthNavi Inc. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Kazuhisa Shibayama; hereinafter, "the Company"), the provider of "WealthNavi," the top Japanese robo-advisor (*1) in terms of assets under management and number of users, announces that assets under management reached 650 billion yen as of March 25, 2022, approximately 5 years and 8 months since the official release in July 2016.

"WealthNavi" automates all the wealth management process to realize long-term investment with a globally diversified portfolio, using a financial algorithm based on the modern portfolio theory. Its functionality, transparency and simple fees are highly evaluated, and the number of working family customers is increasing. It is also acquiring new customers through the alliance partners with a strong customer base.

The Company is characterized as a "technology-driven financial institution" with engineers and designers accounting for about half of the employees, and the Company strives to create services that are easy for anyone to use with fulfilling its fiduciary duties.

The Company will continue to promote long-term investment with a globally diversified portfolio and to support working families to build wealth by offering "WealthNavi," the top Japanese robo-advisor (*1) in terms of assets under management and number of users.

■ Main features of robo-advisor "WealthNavi"

1. Automates long-term and diversified wealth management

High-net-worth individuals and institutional investors around the world have been practicing "long-term, dollar-cost averaging and globally diversified" investment. "WealthNavi" automates the entire investment process above by utilizing cutting edge technology. "WealthNavi" allows customers to make long-term and diversified investments in 11,000 securities in about 50 countries through 6 to 7 ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) based on the modern portfolio theory. All processes of wealth management, from asset allocation, trading of securities, automated deposits to rebalancing, are proceeded automatically.

2. "WealthNavi" for busy working families

We are serving working families, and "WealthNavi" users are mainly in their 20s to 50s. With risktolerance assessment through answering five questions from a PC or smartphone, "WealthNavi" recommends an optimal wealth management plan for each customer and enables customers to check their assets at any time. Even busy working families can easily manage their assets for their comfortable retirement in their spare time.

3. Supports comfortable wealth management with various functions

A variety of functions such as "Life planning tool" that supports the achievement of asset management goals, "Fractional ETF trading" that realizes an optimal portfolio even with a small amount of investment, and "AI wealth management advice" make it possible for customers to manage their assets comfortably. The Company has obtained patents for "Automated deposits with rebalancing" and "Automatic tax optimization (DeTAX) function (*)" for their core technologies.

* There are conditions for applying automatic tax optimization (DeTAX), and the Company does not guarantee that the tax burden will be deferred.

4. A simple fee / the wealth management algorithm published

The fee is simply 1% (1.1% including consumption tax) of the assets under management (*). The wealth management algorithm is published in a white paper and is available to anyone on the website of "WealthNavi."

* Excluding cash portion, annual rate. A 0.5% discount fee (excluding cash portion, annual rate, 0.55% including consumption tax) is applied to the portion of assets under management exceeding 30 million yen.

[Risks and expenses relating to transactions in financial instruments]

（https://www.wealthnavi.com/rule/01.html）

*1 Morningstar's research on specialist online operators (as of December 2021) which is based on the Japan Investment Advisers Association, "Contact Asset Status" - sections "Wrap Accounts" and "Discretionary Accounts" (as of September 2021).

■ Company Overview: WealthNavi Inc.