Chevron can resume key role in Venezuela's oil output, exports

WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp
on Saturday received a U.S. license allowing the
second-largest U.S. oil company to expand its production in
Venezuela and bring the South American country's crude oil to
the United States.
The decision grants broader rights for the last big U.S. oil
company still operating in U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela. However,
it restricts any cash payments to Venezuela, which could reduce
the oil available to export.
License terms are designed to prevent state-run oil firm
Petróleos de Venezuela, known as PDVSA, from
receiving proceeds from Chevron's petroleum sales, U.S.
officials said. The license lasts for six months and will be
automatically renewed monthly thereafter, the U.S. Treasury
said.
The U.S. authorization "brings added transparency to the
Venezuelan oil sector" and allows Chevron to benefit from sales
of "oil that is currently being produced" by its joint ventures
with PDVSA, the California-based company said in a statement.
POLITICAL TALKS
Following oil sanctions on Venezuela in 2019, Chevron
received an exemption to trade its Venezuelan crude to recoup
pending debts. But those privileges were suspended a year later.
Chevron's four PDVSA joint ventures produced about 200,000
barrels per day of crude oil and exported the crude around the
world prior to the sanctions.
The United States issued the license on the same day that
Venezuela and opposition leaders began a political dialog in
Mexico City by agreeing to ask the United Nations to oversee a
fund providing food, healthcare and infrastructure to
Venezuelans.
Terms bar Chevron from helping the OPEC member develop new
oilfields but provides a way for the company to recoup some of
the billions of dollars owed by PDVSA through the oil sales. It
also allows the U.S. company to import supplies to help process
the country's crude oil into exportable grades.
Oilfield service firms Baker Hughes, Halliburton,
Schlumberger and Weatherford International had their U.S.
licenses renewed but not expanded. That limits any wider
expansion of Venezuelan oil production.
Spokespeople for the four, only two of which still have
equipment in the country, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment, or had no immediate comment.
The United States, which first levied sanctions on PDVSA in
2017, said it reserved the right to rescind or revoke the
license at any time. A spokesperson insisted the authorization
was not a response to this year's sharp rise in energy prices.
"This action reflects longstanding U.S. policy to provide
targeted sanctions relief based on concrete steps that alleviate
the suffering of the Venezuelan people and support the
restoration of democracy," the U.S. Treasury Department said in
a statement.
The United States over the years has increased sanctions on
Venezuela, seeking to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro
over his 2018 reelection, which was not recognized by the west.
Maduro has clung to power with the help of PDVSA, Russia and
Iran.
Maduro has gained new clout with the rise of leftist leaders
in Latin America and a fractured opposition struggling from a
lack of funds, and with leaders exiled or imprisoned.
U.S. officials traveled to Caracas this year and held talks
that led to the release of seven Americans held in Venezuelan
jails in return for the release of two relatives of Maduro held
on drug convictions.
U.S. REFINERS
The authorization provides limited new supplies of crude to
a market struggling to replace Russian barrels shunned by
Western buyers over its invasion of Ukraine. Chevron and other
U.S. oil refiners could benefit from supplies of Venezuela's
heavy crude flowing to their U.S. Gulf Coast processing plants.
Analysts cautioned that Maduro is likely to bristle at
license restrictions, including the lack of cash payments that
his administration sought.
The authorization bans any payment of oil royalties and
taxes to the Venezuelan government, or in-kind payments to
PDVSA. It also bars Chevron from transactions with
Russian-controlled companies operating in Venezuela.
Terms will "require significant reporting by Chevron on
financial operations of their joint ventures to ensure
transparency," a U.S. official said, adding that other sanctions
on Venezuela and its officials remain in place.
"There is not a big incentive in the short term" for
Venezuela, said Francisco Monaldi, an expert on Latin American
energy policy at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public
Policy. Terms could be relaxed over time, he added.
"We'll see how Maduro's government reacts to it and how many
cargoes will be assigned to Chevron after," Monaldi said.
The United States earlier this year began considering
Chevron's request to expand operations with more urgency as
Washington sought oil to replace supplies hit by sanctions on
Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and more recently as OPEC
cut its output.
Venezuela holds about 300 billion barrels of oil reserves,
the world's largest, but has been unable to hit its production
targets due to underinvestment, poor maintenance, lack of
supplies and U.S. sanctions.
