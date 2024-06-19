OSLO, June 19 (Reuters) - Offshore oil service workers in Norway struck a deal with employers during state-sponsored mediation to avoid going on strike in Western Europe's largest oil and gas producing nation, the IE&FLT and Safe labour unions said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)
