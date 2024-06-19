Weatherford International plc is a global energy services company. It provides equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, well construction, completion, production, intervention, and responsible abandonment of wells in the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry as well as new energy platforms. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC), and Production and Intervention (PRI). DRE offers a suite of services, including managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wireline, and drilling fluids. WCC offers products and services for well integrity assurance across the full life cycle of the well. It offers tubular running services, cementation products, completions, liner hangers, and well services. PRI offers production optimization technologies. Its offerings are intervention services and drilling tools, artificial lift, digital solutions, sub-sea intervention, and pressure pumping services.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment