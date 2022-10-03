Advanced search
Weatherford Appoints Executive Vice President of Operational Excellence

10/03/2022 | 08:31am EDT
HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") has appointed Charles "Chuck" Davison, Jr. as Executive Vice President of Operational Excellence, effective September 30, 2022.

Mr. Davison brings 25 years of experience in growing and transforming international technology-focused businesses in oil and gas services, energy infrastructure, and industrial, consumer, and engineered products. Mr. Davison joins Weatherford from Strike, LLC., where he served as President and CEO. Prior to that, he was the Chief Operating Officer for Oceaneering International for over two years.

Girish Saligram, Weatherford President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Chuck to our Executive Leadership team. He is a proven leader with demonstrated results, which make him ideally suited to drive further alignment, collaboration, and coordination across our operating functions as the Company continues to deliver strong results and customer satisfaction."

About Charles "Chuck" Davison, Jr.
Mr. Davison served Strike, LLC as President and Chief Executive Officer since June 2021. Prior to that he served as the Chief Operating Officer for Oceaneering International from 2019 to 2021. Previously, from 2015 to 2019, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Fairfield Geotechnologies ("Fairfield") and as the chairman of its board of directors from March 2018 until his departure. Following the acquisition of Fairfield's seismic technologies business by Magseis ASA in December 2018, Mr. Davison has also served as a non-executive director and chairman of the board of directors of Magseis Fairfield ASA, a publicly held Norwegian provider of next generation marine seismic solutions. Mr. Davison was previously employed by Oceaneering from 2007 to 2014 as Vice President, Umbilical Solutions, and thereafter as Senior Vice President, Subsea Products, until 2015. Before joining Oceaneering, he spent eight years with General Electric Company, holding various operational, technology and integrated supply chain management roles.

About Weatherford
Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company operates in approximately 75 countries with a global talent network of approximately 17,500 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 350 operating locations.

Contacts

For Media:
Kelley Hughes
Weatherford International plc
Director Global Communications
kelley.hughes@weatherford.com

For Investors:
Mohammed Topiwala
Weatherford International plc
Director Investor Relations and M&A
investor.relations@weatherford.com

