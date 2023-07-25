INVESTOR PRESENTATION
WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC
Q2 | 2023
Q2'23 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
2
DISCLAIMER
This presentation contains projections and forward-looking statements concerning, among other things, the Company's quarterly revenues, operating income and losses, adjusted EBITDA*, adjusted free cash flow*, forecasts or expectations regarding business outlook, prospects for its operations, capital expenditures, expectations regarding future financial results, and are also generally identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "outlook," "budget," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "guidance," "may," "should," "could," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs of Weatherford's management and are subject to significant risks, assumptions, and uncertainties, including: political disturbances, changes in global trade policies, weak local economic conditions and international currency fluctuations; general global economic repercussions related to U.S. and global inflationary pressures and potential recessionary concerns; various effects from the Russia Ukraine conflict including, but not limited to, nationalization of assets, extended business interruptions, sanctions, treaties and regulations imposed by various countries, associated operational and logistical challenges, and impacts to the overall global energy supply; cybersecurity issues; our ability to comply with, and respond to, climate change, environmental, social and governance and other sustainability initiatives and future legislative and regulatory measures both globally and in specific geographic regions; the potential for a resurgence of a pandemic in a given geographic area and related disruptions to our business, employees, customers, suppliers and other partners; the price and price volatility of, and demand for, oil and natural gas; the macroeconomic outlook for the oil and gas industry; our ability to generate cash flow from operations to fund our operations; our ability to effectively and timely adapt our technology portfolio, products and services to address and participate in changes to the market demands for the transition to alternate sources of energy such as geothermal, carbon capture and responsible abandonment, including our digitalization efforts; and the realization of additional cost savings and operational efficiencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Weatherford's reports and registration statements filed with the SEC, including the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly.
This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures, identified with an asterisk (*), please refer to the section titled APPENDIX for definitions and the reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP.
©2023 Weatherford International plc. All rights reserved.
Q2'23 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
Q2'23 RESULTS SUMMARY
3
EXPANDING OUR MARGINS
- Q2'23 revenues of$1,274 million, up 7% Seq. and 20% YoY
- International revenue growth of 12% Seq. and 27% YoY
- Q2'23 adjusted EBITDA* of$291 million, up 8% Seq. and 56% YoY
- Adjusted EBITDA margins* of22.8%, highest in over 12 years, a 536 basis points margin expansion YoY
- Q2'23 net income of$82 million, up 14% Seq. and 1,267% YoY
- Net income margins of 6.4%, margin expansion of 587 basis points YoY
ENHANCING LIQUIDITY
- Q2'23 operating cash flow of$201 million
- Q2'23 adjusted free cash flow* of$172 million, driven by higher activity, improved collections efficiency and lower CAPEX
- 1.1x lowest net leverage* position in over 15 years
- Senior notes repayments of$159 million in Q2'23
- $105 million of 11% Senior Unsecured Notes
- $54 million of 6.5% Senior Secured Notes
DELIVERING ON COMMITMENTS
TECHNOLOGY HIGHLIGHTS
- In DRE, delivered firstModus ™, performance tier managed pressure well solution to an operator, increasing drilling efficiency and 9 days ahead of operational plan
- In WCC, launchedStringGuard™, a unique technology that enhances safety and operational efficiency by mitigating the risk of dropped strings in TRS operations
- In PRI, launched multiple technologies includingMultiCatch™ anchor & GhostReamer™ to improve borehole conditioning
WINNING IN THE MARKETPLACE
- Five-yearcontract from Petrobras to provide intervention services in Brazil
- Three-yearcontract from Aramco to provide drilling services
- Contract wins from Transocean and ENI for TRS Vero® technology deployments for deep-water operations
- Three-yearcontract with bp Azerbaijan to provide deepwater intervention services
- Five-yearcontract from a major IOC operator in Iraq to provide upper completions products and services
*Non-GAAP - refer to the section titled APPENDIX
©2023 Weatherford International plc. All rights reserved.
MANAGED PRESSURE
TUBULAR RUNNING
CEMENTATION
FISHING AND
DRILLING
SERVICES
PRODUCTS
RE-ENTRY
DIGTIZATION & AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS
CARBON SEQUESTRATION
GEOTHERMAL
PLUG AND ABANDONMENT
ESG SOLUTIONS
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Weatherford International plc published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 20:50:55 UTC.