Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Weatherford International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFTLF   IE00BLNN3691

WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL

(WFTLF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weatherford International : Announces the Upsizing and Pricing of a $1,600 Million Senior Notes Offering - Form 8-K

10/14/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Weatherford International plc Announces the Upsizing and Pricing of a $1,600 Million Senior Notes Offering

HOUSTON, October 14, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Weatherford International Ltd. (the "Issuer"), has priced its previously announced offering of 8.625% senior notes due 2030 (the "Notes") at an issue price of 100%. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be issued was increased from the previously announced $1,500.0 million to $1,600 million. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on October 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will pay interest semi-annually on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on June 1, 2022 at a rate of 8.625% per year. The Notes will mature on April 30, 2030. The Notes will be guaranteed by the Company and the same subsidiaries of the Company that guarantee the Issuer's 6.50% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due September 15, 2028.

The Issuer will use the net proceeds from the offering and cash on hand to purchase, in a separately announced tender offer, or redeem, up to $1,600.0 million principal amount of its 11.00% senior notes due December 1, 2024.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning, among other things, the Company's strategy and financing plans and goals. These forward-looking statements are also generally identified by the words "intends", "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "outlook," "budget," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "guidance," "may," "should," "could," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs of Weatherford's management and are subject to significant risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results, including the price and price volatility of oil and natural gas; the extent or duration of business interruptions, demand for oil and gas and fluctuations in commodity prices associated with COVID-19 pandemic; general global economic repercussions related to COVID-19 pandemic; the macroeconomic outlook for the oil and gas industry; and operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus and COVID-19 variants, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; financial market conditions and availability of capital; our ability to generate cash flow from operations to fund our operations; and the realization of additional cost savings and operational efficiencies. Forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and those set forth from time-to-time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is a leading global energy services company. Operating in approximately 75 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 17,000 team members and approximately 365 operating locations, including manufacturing, research and development, service, and training facilities.

Contact:
Mohammed Topiwala

Weatherford Investor Relations

+1 713-836-7777

investor.relations@weatherford.com

For Media:

Kelley Hughes

Weatherford Global Communications

+1 713-836-4193

kelley.hughes@weatherford.com

Disclaimer

Weatherford International plc published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 21:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL
05:32pWEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL : Announces the Upsizing and Pricing of a $1,600 Million Senior ..
PU
10/12WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL : Provides Preliminary Third-Quarter 2021 Performance Update and..
PU
10/12Weatherford International plc Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1,500 Million of W..
CI
10/12Weatherford International plc Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Third Qua..
CI
10/06TMK AND WEATHERFORD : Cooperate Supplying Oilfield Services, in Russian and Internationall..
PU
09/30WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL : Announces Closing of Senior Secured Notes Offering (Form 8-K)
PU
09/30Weatherford International Ltd. Closes Private Offering of $500 Million Aggregate Princi..
CI
09/21WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL : Announces the Pricing of a $500,000,000 6.5% Senior Secured No..
PU
09/21DECOMMISSIONING : The End or an Opportunity for Evergreen Innovation?
PU
09/20WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL : Announces the Commencement of a $500,000,000 Senior Secured No..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 615 M - -
Net income 2021 -343 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 260 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 687 M 1 687 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 17 200
Free-Float -
Chart WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Weatherford International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,06 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Girishchandra K. Saligram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Keith Jennings Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Charles M. Sledge Chairman
Scott C. Weatherholt Chief Compliance Officer, EVP & General Counsel
Neal P. Goldman Independent Director