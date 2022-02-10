Log in
    WFTLF   IE00BLNN3691

WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL

(WFTLF)
Weatherford International : , LYTT sign international collaboration agreement

02/10/2022 | 11:53am EST
LYTT, a provider of real-time insights to energy asset operators through intelligent sensor data extraction and acoustic fingerprinting, has signed an international collaboration agreement with Weatherford. The collaboration will target all lines of business, industries and platforms, combining LYTT's proprietary sensing insights with Weatherford's expertise in distributed fiber-optic sensing (DFOS), deployed through ForeSite, an industry leading platform.

The agreement will see LYTT's edge-computing, analytics and data visualization positioned with Weatherford's optical-sensor reliability and expertise to deliver ForeSite Sense, Powered by LYTT. The companies said in a statement that the system is designed to help manage injection profiling, diagnose well-integrity issues, regulate sand production and enhance production efficiency.

"Our platform is growing at the pace of our customers' challenges, which is why creating an ecosystem linking our unique offerings and customer bases is vital. With over 1,700 installations globally, our collaboration with Weatherford will give customers the opportunity to extract additional value from both existing and planned installations worldwide. We are excited to work with Weatherford to help deliver additional value with previously inaccessible critical insights, helping their customers to detect what matters most instantly and continuously, revitalizing energy assets," said Daryn Edgar, CEO of LYTT.

"In today's environment, operators seek to maximize returns and optimize production while also reducing their carbon footprint. We are excited to work with LYTT and believe our combined technologies and expertise will provide operators with the necessary visibility and analysis to achieve more efficient, profitable and sustainable operations," said Girish K. Saligram, President and CEO of Weatherford.

Disclaimer

Weatherford International plc published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 16:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
