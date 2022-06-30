Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Weathernews Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4825   JP3154500007

WEATHERNEWS INC.

(4825)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-30 am EDT
6630.00 JPY   +3.11%
02:22aWEATHERNEWS : Summary of Financial Results 2022
PU
05/30WEATHERNEWS INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Pfizer, Tesla, JD.com, Warner, Cintas...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weathernews : Summary of Financial Results 2022

06/30/2022 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

June 30, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

Weathernews Inc.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

4825

URL:

https://jp.weathernews.com/

Representative:

Chihito Kusabiraki, President and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Shigeru Kawai, IR Manager

Telephone:

+81-43-274-5536

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:

August 11, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

August 12, 2022

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

August 25, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes (for institutional investors and

analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 (from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

May 31, 2022

19,650

4.3

2,904

18.8

3,063

19.9

2,157

15.9

May 31, 2021

18,843

5.0

2,444

7.2

2,554

16.7

1,861

14.3

Note: Comprehensive income

For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022:

¥2,272 million

[19.4%]

For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021:

¥1,902 million

[17.7%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

per share

per share

profit to total

profit to net sales

assets

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

May 31, 2022

196.25

195.73

13.4

16.6

14.8

May 31, 2021

169.81

169.36

12.5

14.8

13.0

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022:

-

For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021:

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

May 31, 2022

19,127

16,843

87.6

1,523.28

May 31, 2021

17,692

15,439

86.8

1,399.19

Reference: Equity

As of May 31, 2022:

¥16,759 million

As of May 31, 2021:

¥15,355 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

May 31, 2022

3,573

(395)

(1,098)

11,422

May 31, 2021

2,479

(615)

(1,094)

9,249

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Payout ratio

Ratio of

First

Second

Third

dividends to

Fiscal

dividends

quarter-

quarter-

quarter-

Total

(Consolidated)

net assets

year-end

(Total)

end

end

end

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

-

50.00

-

50.00

100.00

1,097

58.9

7.4

May 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

-

50.00

-

50.00

100.00

1,100

51.0

6.8

May 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

-

50.00

-

50.00

100.00

45.9

May 31, 2023

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2023 (from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable to

Basic

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal year ending

21,000

6.9

3,200

10.2

3,300

7.7

2,400

11.3

217.90

May 31, 2023

* Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the

change in scope of consolidation):

None

Newly included:

-

Excluded:

-

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  3. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of May 31, 2022

11,844,000 shares

As of May 31, 2021

11,844,000 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of May 31, 2022

841,720 shares

As of May 31, 2021

869,468 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year ended May 31, 2022

10,991,834 shares

Fiscal year ended May 31, 2021

10,963,762 shares

[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 (from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

May 31, 2022

19,467

4.5

2,729

18.6

3,212

33.5

2,339

38.5

May 31, 2021

18,630

5.1

2,300

3.6

2,406

1.8

1,689

6.3

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

May 31, 2022

212.85

212.29

May 31, 2021

154.12

153.71

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

May 31, 2022

18,117

16,179

88.8

1,462.88

May 31, 2021

17,267

14,697

84.6

1,331.54

Reference: Equity

As of May 31, 2022:

¥16,095 million

As of May 31, 2021:

¥14,613 million

(Notes) 1. Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation. 2. Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

Cautions on forward-looking statements, etc.

Forward-looking statements in this material, including earnings forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly due to various factors. Please refer to "1. Overview of operating results, etc." of the attached materials for the suppositions that form the assumptions for the earnings forecasts and cautions regarding the use of the earnings forecasts.

Weathernews Inc. (4825)

Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Thousands of yen)

As of May 31, 2021

As of May 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

9,251,103

11,424,969

Accounts receivable - trade

3,346,728

2,612,174

Accounts receivable - completed service contracts

72,722

-

Contract assets

-

708,461

Work in process

131,985

44,993

Supplies

131,659

130,643

Other

449,681

407,489

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(34,416)

(13,966)

Total current assets

13,349,464

15,314,765

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

821,253

746,917

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

414,934

393,669

Communication satellite facilities, net

60,977

26,605

Land

413,062

413,062

Construction in progress

37,088

77,026

Other, net

0

85,100

Total property, plant and equipment

1,747,315

1,742,381

Intangible assets

Software

977,835

757,386

Software in progress

162,322

6,710

Other

25,988

27,055

Total intangible assets

1,166,146

791,152

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

213,769

181,299

Deferred tax assets

703,538

662,305

Other

530,421

466,760

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(17,831)

(31,243)

Total investments and other assets

1,429,898

1,279,122

Total non-current assets

4,343,360

3,812,656

Total assets

17,692,825

19,127,421

- 1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Weathernews Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEATHERNEWS INC.
02:22aWEATHERNEWS : Summary of Financial Results 2022
PU
05/30WEATHERNEWS INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Pfizer, Tesla, JD.com, Warner, Cintas...
2021WEATHERNEWS INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021WEATHERNEWS INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021Want to Invest in Space? Try These ETFs -- Journal Report
DJ
2021WEATHERNEWS : Leveraging AI to Fight Climate Change
AQ
2020WEATHERNEWS INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020WEATHERNEWS INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020WEATHERNEWS : Japan's hay fever season set for early start due to warm winter
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20 300 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2022 2 200 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,2x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 70 732 M 518 M 518 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 091
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart WEATHERNEWS INC.
Duration : Period :
Weathernews Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEATHERNEWS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6 430,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chihito Kusabiraki Manager-CSS Business
Shigeru Muraki Independent Outside Director
Yukihiro Akimoto Independent Outside Director
Tomohiro Ishibashi Director
Masanori Yoshitake Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEATHERNEWS INC.-33.16%518
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.96%38 013
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-25.10%18 120
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.54%11 999
EDENRED SE9.79%11 625
LG CORP.-1.98%10 016