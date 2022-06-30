Weathernews : Summary of Financial Results 2022

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. June 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP) Company name: Weathernews Inc. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 4825 URL: https://jp.weathernews.com/ Representative: Chihito Kusabiraki, President and Representative Director Inquiries: Shigeru Kawai, IR Manager Telephone: +81-43-274-5536 Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders: August 11, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: August 12, 2022 Scheduled date to file annual securities report: August 25, 2022 Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.) 1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 (from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % May 31, 2022 19,650 4.3 2,904 18.8 3,063 19.9 2,157 15.9 May 31, 2021 18,843 5.0 2,444 7.2 2,554 16.7 1,861 14.3 Note: Comprehensive income For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022: ¥2,272 million [19.4%] For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021: ¥1,902 million [17.7%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings Return on equity Ratio of ordinary Ratio of operating per share per share profit to total profit to net sales assets Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % May 31, 2022 196.25 195.73 13.4 16.6 14.8 May 31, 2021 169.81 169.36 12.5 14.8 13.0 Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022: - For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021: - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen May 31, 2022 19,127 16,843 87.6 1,523.28 May 31, 2021 17,692 15,439 86.8 1,399.19

Reference: Equity As of May 31, 2022: ¥16,759 million As of May 31, 2021: ¥15,355 million (3) Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents at end of operating activities investing activities financing activities period Fiscal year ended Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen May 31, 2022 3,573 (395) (1,098) 11,422 May 31, 2021 2,479 (615) (1,094) 9,249 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share Total cash Payout ratio Ratio of First Second Third dividends to Fiscal dividends quarter- quarter- quarter- Total (Consolidated) net assets year-end (Total) end end end (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % Fiscal year ended - 50.00 - 50.00 100.00 1,097 58.9 7.4 May 31, 2021 Fiscal year ended - 50.00 - 50.00 100.00 1,100 51.0 6.8 May 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending - 50.00 - 50.00 100.00 45.9 May 31, 2023 (Forecast) 3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2023 (from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Profit attributable to Basic Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit earnings owners of parent per share Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Yen yen yen yen yen Fiscal year ending 21,000 6.9 3,200 10.2 3,300 7.7 2,400 11.3 217.90 May 31, 2023

* Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None Newly included: - Excluded: - Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement: None Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of May 31, 2022 11,844,000 shares As of May 31, 2021 11,844,000 shares (ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of May 31, 2022 841,720 shares As of May 31, 2021 869,468 shares (iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 10,991,834 shares Fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 10,963,762 shares [Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results 1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 (from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022) (1) Non-consolidated operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % May 31, 2022 19,467 4.5 2,729 18.6 3,212 33.5 2,339 38.5 May 31, 2021 18,630 5.1 2,300 3.6 2,406 1.8 1,689 6.3 Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Fiscal year ended Yen Yen May 31, 2022 212.85 212.29 May 31, 2021 154.12 153.71

(2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen May 31, 2022 18,117 16,179 88.8 1,462.88 May 31, 2021 17,267 14,697 84.6 1,331.54 Reference: Equity As of May 31, 2022: ¥16,095 million As of May 31, 2021: ¥14,613 million (Notes) 1. Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation. 2. Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters Cautions on forward-looking statements, etc. Forward-looking statements in this material, including earnings forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly due to various factors. Please refer to "1. Overview of operating results, etc." of the attached materials for the suppositions that form the assumptions for the earnings forecasts and cautions regarding the use of the earnings forecasts.