Weathernews : Summary of Financial Results 2022

Chihito Kusabiraki, President and Representative Director
Inquiries:
Shigeru Kawai, IR Manager
Telephone:
+81-43-274-5536
Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:
August 11, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
August 12, 2022
Scheduled date to file annual securities report:
August 25, 2022
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes (for institutional investors and
analysts)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 (from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
May 31, 2022
19,650
4.3
2,904
18.8
3,063
19.9
2,157
15.9
May 31, 2021
18,843
5.0
2,444
7.2
2,554
16.7
1,861
14.3
Note: Comprehensive income
For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022:
¥2,272 million
[19.4%]
For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021:
¥1,902 million
[17.7%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
per share
per share
profit to total
profit to net sales
assets
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
May 31, 2022
196.25
195.73
13.4
16.6
14.8
May 31, 2021
169.81
169.36
12.5
14.8
13.0
Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022:
-
For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021:
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
May 31, 2022
19,127
16,843
87.6
1,523.28
May 31, 2021
17,692
15,439
86.8
1,399.19
Reference: Equity
As of May 31, 2022:
¥16,759 million
As of May 31, 2021:
¥15,355 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
May 31, 2022
3,573
(395)
(1,098)
11,422
May 31, 2021
2,479
(615)
(1,094)
9,249
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Payout ratio
Ratio of
First
Second
Third
dividends to
Fiscal
dividends
quarter-
quarter-
quarter-
Total
(Consolidated)
net assets
year-end
(Total)
end
end
end
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
-
50.00
-
50.00
100.00
1,097
58.9
7.4
May 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
-
50.00
-
50.00
100.00
1,100
51.0
6.8
May 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
50.00
-
50.00
100.00
45.9
May 31, 2023
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2023 (from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable to
Basic
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year ending
21,000
6.9
3,200
10.2
3,300
7.7
2,400
11.3
217.90
May 31, 2023
* Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the
change in scope of consolidation):
None
Newly included:
-
Excluded:
-
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of May 31, 2022
11,844,000 shares
As of May 31, 2021
11,844,000 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of May 31, 2022
841,720 shares
As of May 31, 2021
869,468 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Fiscal year ended May 31, 2022
10,991,834 shares
Fiscal year ended May 31, 2021
10,963,762 shares
[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 (from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
May 31, 2022
19,467
4.5
2,729
18.6
3,212
33.5
2,339
38.5
May 31, 2021
18,630
5.1
2,300
3.6
2,406
1.8
1,689
6.3
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
May 31, 2022
212.85
212.29
May 31, 2021
154.12
153.71
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
May 31, 2022
18,117
16,179
88.8
1,462.88
May 31, 2021
17,267
14,697
84.6
1,331.54
Reference: Equity
As of May 31, 2022:
¥16,095 million
As of May 31, 2021:
¥14,613 million
(Notes) 1. Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation. 2. Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
Cautions on forward-looking statements, etc.
Forward-looking statements in this material, including earnings forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly due to various factors. Please refer to "1. Overview of operating results, etc." of the attached materials for the suppositions that form the assumptions for the earnings forecasts and cautions regarding the use of the earnings forecasts.
Weathernews Inc. (4825)
Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
(Thousands of yen)
As of May 31, 2021
As of May 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
9,251,103
11,424,969
Accounts receivable - trade
3,346,728
2,612,174
Accounts receivable - completed service contracts
72,722
-
Contract assets
-
708,461
Work in process
131,985
44,993
Supplies
131,659
130,643
Other
449,681
407,489
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(34,416)
(13,966)
Total current assets
13,349,464
15,314,765
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
821,253
746,917
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
414,934
393,669
Communication satellite facilities, net
60,977
26,605
Land
413,062
413,062
Construction in progress
37,088
77,026
Other, net
0
85,100
Total property, plant and equipment
1,747,315
1,742,381
Intangible assets
Software
977,835
757,386
Software in progress
162,322
6,710
Other
25,988
27,055
Total intangible assets
1,166,146
791,152
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
213,769
181,299
Deferred tax assets
703,538
662,305
Other
530,421
466,760
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(17,831)
(31,243)
Total investments and other assets
1,429,898
1,279,122
Total non-current assets
4,343,360
3,812,656
Total assets
17,692,825
19,127,421
