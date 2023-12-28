Financial Results for H1 2024.5
(ended November 30, 2023)
Weathernews Inc
December 28, 2023
- H1 2024.5 Results
- 2024.5 Full-year Forecast
- Initiative status for 2024.5
Copyright ©Weathernews Inc. All rights reserved.
１．H1 2024.5 Results
Summary of financial results
【Net sales】 11,150 MJPY（+6.3％ Y/Y）
Mobile, Land and Sea businesses drived sales growth.
【Operating profit】 1,263 MJPY (△0.7％ Y/Y）
Despite temporary costs (outsourcing costs, etc.), operating profit remained flat.
(Millions of Yen)
2023.5
2024.5
Y/Y
H1 Actual
H1 Actual
Net sales
10,486
11,150
+6.3%
Operating profit
1,271
1,263
△0.7%
Margin(%)
12.1
11.3
△0.8Pt
Ordinary profit
1,310
1,284
△2.0%
Profit attributable to owners
921
1,018
+10.4%
of parent
EPS (JPY)
83.7
92.2
+8.5JPY
FOREX Rates (JPY/USD)
139.8
145.8
+6.0JPY
3
Copyright ©Weathernews Inc. All rights reserved.
１．H1 2024.5 Results
Operating Profit Analysis (Y/Y)
- Personnel expenses increased due to human resource strengthening for overseas business and IT development (including SaaS product development)
- Communication expenses increased due to expansion of cloud-based service development environment
- As a result of strategic advertising investments that identified the growing need for weather information, sales promotion expenses decreased compared to the previous FY.
4
Copyright ©Weathernews Inc. All rights reserved.
１．H1 2024.5 Results
Sales by Segment
Millions
2023.５
2024.５
Y/Y
Business environment and results
of Yen
H1 Actual
H1 Actual
(%)
Cargo movements remained weak due to sluggish demand in the bulk carrier market despite
Sea
2,810
2,863
1.9
recovering in vessel supply, including the completion of new container ships. Although the
number of services provided in Europe decreased, the sales increased due to expansion of
OSR-e and the impact of exchange rates.
Airline market conditions continue to recover on both domestic and international due to the
Sky
645
617
△4.4 end of border measures. Although our sales in airline markets also recovered, total sales
decreased due to the temporary impact that occurred in Q1 of last FY.
The need for extreme weather information increases from the perspective of ensuring
Land
1,499
1,625
8.4 safety in logistics. Especially in expressway market, the revenue increased by providing
services that takes regional weather characteristics into account.
The need of weather information in energy market is increasing both in Japan and Global.
Environment
474
582
22.9
Sales in Japan increased by expanding forecasting service regarding renewable energy and
electricity demand.
Other BtoB
17
58
227.5
In Climate tech business, expand sales of climate change risk analysis service "Climate
Impact" mainly to Japan companies.
Mobile・Inter
The number of app users has increased due to the investment in TV commercials and web
3,951
4,301
8.9 advertising. As growing interest in weather, we increased sales by improving app user
net
satisfaction and usage by enriching its content.
While our major customers such as broadcasting stations continue to review their costs
Broadcast
1,086
1,101
1.4
based on structural changes in their business environment, the need of information about
extreme weather is increasing. Our sales increased due to system updates for broadcasting
stations.
5
Copyright ©Weathernews Inc. All rights reserved.
１．H1 2024.5 Results
Sea business
・Cargo movements remain weak due to recovery in vessel supply and sluggish demand.
・Despite a partial decrease in the number of services provided to European customers in this Q2, sales increased due to expansion of OSR-e which supports eco friendly voyage and the impact of FOREX rates.
Q2
Q2
6
Copyright ©Weathernews Inc. All rights reserved.
１．H1 2024.5 Results
Sea business
Q2Q2
Number of vessels using our services
(counts as one vessel even when using multiple services)
TAM of Sea planning business and
Our occupancy rate (as of 2023.5 Q2)
28%
3%
3%
The number of vessels by TAM shown in Mid-term management plan
7
Copyright ©Weathernews Inc. All rights reserved.
１．H1 2024.5 Results
Mobile/ Internet business
- Subscription sales and advertising revenue increased due to raised awareness and high forecast accuracy through advertising investment.
- Cumulative DAU increased compared to previous FY due to content enhancement and UI improvements.
Q2
Q2
Q2
Q2
8
Copyright ©Weathernews Inc. All rights reserved.
2．2024.5 Full-year Forecast
Summary of Financial plan
【Net sales】22,500 MJPY（＋6.6％ Y/Y）
- Plans to increase sales by continuous growth of Mobile business and expanding existing BtoB businesses.
【Operating profit】3,500 MJPY（＋7.5％ Y/Y）
- Continue to invest in advertising, overseas expansion, and data/cloud.
(Millions of Yen)
2023.5 Actual
2024.5 Forecast
Y/Y
Net sales
21,114
22,500
+6.6%
Operating profit
3,256
3,500
+7.5%
Margin (%)
15.4
15.6
+0.2Pt
Ordinary profit
3,284
3,500
+6.6%
Profit attributable to
2,398
2,500
+4.3%
owners of parent
EPS (JPY)
217.7
226.5
+8.8JPY
ROE (%)
13.7
13.2
△0.5Pt
FOREX Rates (JPY/USD)
135.5
130.0
△5.5JPY
9
Copyright ©Weathernews Inc. All rights reserved.
2．2024.5 Full-year Forecast
Dividend Guidance
- Based on the concept of high contribution, high profit, and high distribution; we prioritize strategic business investments that promote mid-long business, and set a dividend on equity ratio of around 3% as a standard for long-term stable dividends.
- Dividends are determined by comprehensively considering the optimal level of equity capital,
the investment environment, profits, etc.
- We plan to pay an annual dividend per share of 120 yen for 2024.5.
+10JPY
110JPY
100JPY 100JPY 100JPY
120JPY
10
Copyright ©Weathernews Inc. All rights reserved.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Weathernews Inc. published this content on 28 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2023 06:12:45 UTC.