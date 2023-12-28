WEATHERNEWS INC. is a Japan-based company engaged in the collection of data about natural phenomena including weather information with customers, as well as the provision of response contents suitable for the situation. The Company is mainly engaged in the provision of comprehensive content services focusing on weather information. It provides weather forecasting-based operation support services in the transportation, construction, distribution, theme parks and other industrial fields. In this business, the Company provides weather content for mobile terminals, the Internet site with the name of Weather News, broadcast stations, radio stations and cable television stations.

Sector Business Support Services