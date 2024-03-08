As required by the rules of the New York Stock Exchange, Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer experience and payments software platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced that it has granted to David McNeil, Weave’s recently appointed Chief Revenue Officer, on March 1, 2024, the following equity award as an inducement for him to accept employment: restricted stock units relating to 350,000 shares of Weave’s common stock, which vest over three years, with 33% vesting on March 15, 2025 and the remaining 67% over the following 2 years in equal quarterly installments, in each case subject to Mr. McNeil’s continued service through each vesting date.

The employment inducement award was granted under Weave’s 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and related form of restricted stock unit agreement. The Compensation Committee of Weave’s Board of Directors approved this award in reliance on the employment inducement exception to shareholder approval provided under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. To comply with the terms of this exemption, the employment inducement award requires prompt public announcement of the award and written notice to the NYSE.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer experience and payments software platform for small and medium-sized healthcare practices. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire patient journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local healthcare practitioners attract, communicate with and engage patients to grow their practice. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Relationship Management, Patient Engagement, Optometry, and Dental Practice Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

