    WEAV   US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:10 2022-10-10 am EDT
5.795 USD   -1.95%
Weave Adds New Features to Online Scheduling Tool

10/10/2022 | 10:01am EDT
Deepening integrations with leading practice management software, Weave continues to make scheduling easier for small practices

Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business, today announced a slate of new features in its Online Scheduling tool.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005155/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The new Online Scheduling & Text Connect features, originally launched in 2021 as Web Assistant, give small practices a way to let patients schedule appointments directly from their website, saving staff time and letting them capture more business each day. Using Weave Online Scheduling, offices can customize their online calendar with appointment types, providers, and schedule availability, giving patients what they need to book the right appointment without picking up the phone.

Today’s announcement also adds new functionality and compatibility with leading practice management systems in the dental and optometry space: OpenDental, Eaglesoft, Crystal PMS and OfficeMate. Once an appointment is confirmed in Weave, it’s automatically created on the integrated practice management system’s calendar and a text confirmation is sent to the patient using Weave Texting.

“Delivering a delightful patient experience begins with getting an appointment on the schedule,” said Brett White, Interim CEO of Weave. “With the latest updates and additional features to Online Scheduling & Text Connect, Weave is leveraging its powerful VoIP platform and two-way texting capabilities to help more offices delight new and existing patients at every interaction.”

These latest feature additions to Weave’s all-in-one platform come on the heels of several new product launches this year, including Review Analytics, Insurance Verification and Buy Now, Pay-Over-Time payment options. To learn more about Weave’s platform and its impact on 23,000+ customers, visit getweave.com/weave-works/.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 141 M - -
Net income 2022 -56,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 94,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 386 M 386 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 889
Free-Float 95,1%
Technical analysis trends WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,91 $
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett Travis White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
Ashish Chaudhary Chief Technology Officer
David R. Silverman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-61.07%386
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-30.35%1 746 937
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-40.14%58 188
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.69%46 945
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.14%44 265
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-14.73%43 518