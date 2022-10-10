Weave Adds New Features to Online Scheduling Tool

Deepening integrations with leading practice management software, Weave continues to make scheduling easier for small practices

Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business, today announced a slate of new features in its Online Scheduling tool.

The new Online Scheduling & Text Connect features, originally launched in 2021 as Web Assistant, give small practices a way to let patients schedule appointments directly from their website, saving staff time and letting them capture more business each day. Using Weave Online Scheduling, offices can customize their online calendar with appointment types, providers, and schedule availability, giving patients what they need to book the right appointment without picking up the phone.

Today’s announcement also adds new functionality and compatibility with leading practice management systems in the dental and optometry space: OpenDental, Eaglesoft, Crystal PMS and OfficeMate. Once an appointment is confirmed in Weave, it’s automatically created on the integrated practice management system’s calendar and a text confirmation is sent to the patient using Weave Texting.

“Delivering a delightful patient experience begins with getting an appointment on the schedule,” said Brett White, Interim CEO of Weave. “With the latest updates and additional features to Online Scheduling & Text Connect, Weave is leveraging its powerful VoIP platform and two-way texting capabilities to help more offices delight new and existing patients at every interaction.”

These latest feature additions to Weave’s all-in-one platform come on the heels of several new product launches this year, including Review Analytics, Insurance Verification and Buy Now, Pay-Over-Time payment options. To learn more about Weave’s platform and its impact on 23,000+ customers, visit getweave.com/weave-works/.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

