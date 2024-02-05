Former HubSpot, Envoy, and Tebra executive joins Weave to drive growth and oversee sales, customer success, revenue operations, and payments

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the leading all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare practices, today announced the appointment of David McNeil as Chief Revenue Officer. McNeil will bring his expertise in scaling SaaS businesses to lead Weave’s sales, customer success, revenue operations, and payments teams.

“Building on decades of experience and his proven success as a leader, strategist, and advisor, David will be pivotal in elevating Weave to our next level of growth,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “We’re thrilled to welcome David to the Weave executive team and further empower our healthcare customers to deliver unmatched patient experiences.”

McNeil brings over 25 years of experience in SaaS, payments, go-to-market strategy, and strategic partnerships. He spent six years at HubSpot, where he was instrumental in leading sales teams as the company grew from $90M in annual recurring revenue to over $990M. Before joining Weave, McNeil served as CRO of Envoy where he led all revenue functions and growth strategy, and as Chief Commercial Officer at Tebra.com, a leading automation platform for independently owned healthcare practices.

As the healthcare industry continues to thrive and the complexities of running an independent practice increase, it is a pivotal time for Weave to expand on new strategic partnerships, payments solutions and deepen service to multi-location practices.

“There is an incredible opportunity at the intersection of SMB healthcare and technology, and Weave stands at the forefront of this revolution, perfectly poised to empower providers and their patients," McNeil said. "The company's accelerated growth trajectory, its tangible positive impact on over 30,000 customers, and a culture deeply rooted in prioritizing user experience, makes Weave an exhilarating place to be. As I join the executive team, I'm thrilled to channel my passion for this space to supercharge our progress on all fronts. This is the ideal moment to be part of such a dynamic team, and I'm excited about our immense potential to create a better healthcare experience.”

To learn more about Weave, visit https://www.getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local healthcare providers attract, communicate with and engage patients to grow their practice. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Relationship Management, Patient Engagement, Optometry, and Dental Practice Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240205708075/en/