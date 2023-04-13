Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weave Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEAV   US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-13 pm EDT
4.470 USD   -3.04%
05:01pWeave Communications, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
04/12Weave Named Finalist for 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award
BU
03/31Weave Named a Leader in Five Different Categories in G2's 2023 Spring Report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weave Communications, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

04/13/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Company management will host a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to discuss Weave’s financial results and provide a business update.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (412) 902-1020 or (877) 502-7186 for toll free. The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Weave’s website at investors.getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 158 M - -
Net income 2023 -42,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 80,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,26x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 304 M 304 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
EV / Sales 2024 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 806
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weave Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,61 $
Average target price 6,08 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett Travis White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
David R. Silverman Independent Director
Blake G. Modersitzki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.0.66%304
MICROSOFT CORPORATION18.21%2 110 244
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.32.08%57 969
SYNOPSYS INC.17.92%57 345
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.61%54 946
SEA LIMITED56.26%46 077
