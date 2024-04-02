Weave Placed First in 30 Categories in G2 2024 Spring Report

Driven by verified customer reviews, Weave has been named a leader in 30 categories and earned 61 badges

LEHI, Utah (April 2, 2024) -Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare practices, ranked first in 30 categories in G2's 2024 Spring Report and won 61 badges, including Best Usability and Best Estimated ROI for Small Business.

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace. Placement in the G2 Report is based on authentic customer reviews, customer satisfaction, and market presence. Weave's inclusion in 83 reports this quarter is a testament to the company's commitment to putting customers first and creating outstanding products that address everyday patient and provider needs.

Weave has recently released product enhancements to help small- and medium-sized healthcare practices meet their business goals, enhancing its payments suite withPayment Plans, improvingDigital Formsfor providers, and releasing new integrations withAthenahealth,Dentrix Ascend,HVMS,Via,4th Dimension EMR, andBlue Dolphin, among others.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader on several G2 reports this quarter," said Brett White, CEO of Weave. "Our team is dedicated to offering the best solutions to help our customer's practices grow, which fuels our constant innovation in both new product features and integration partnerships. We're proud to be recognized repeatedly on G2 reports, as customer satisfaction is paramount to our team."

Weave ranked first in the following categories:

Momentum Grid® Report for Patient Intake

Usability Index for Patient Intake

Results Index for Patient Intake

Small-Business Relationship Index for Patient Intake

Relationship Index for Patient Intake

Implementation Index for Patient Intake

Grid® Report for Medical Spa

Small-Business Grid® Report for Patient Intake

Grid® Report for Patient Intake

Momentum Grid® Report for Patient Engagement

Momentum Grid® Report for Patient Case Management

Momentum Grid® Report for HIPAA Compliant Messaging

Momentum Grid® Report for Patient Relationship Management (PRM)

Momentum Grid® Report for Spa and Salon Management

Momentum Grid® Report for Veterinary Practice Management

Momentum Grid® Report for Optometry

Momentum Grid® Report for Patient Scheduling

Small-Business Usability Index for Patient Relationship Management (PRM)

Usability Index for Patient Case Management

Usability Index for Patient Relationship Management (PRM)

Small-Business Usability Index for Patient Engagement

Usability Index for Patient Engagement

Small-Business Usability Index for HIPAA Compliant Messaging

Usability Index for HIPAA Compliant Messaging

Small-Business Usability Index for Spa and Salon Management

Usability Index for Spa and Salon Management

Usability Index for Veterinary Practice Management

Small-Business Usability Index for Patient Scheduling

Usability Index for Patient Scheduling

Results Index for Patient Case Management

Weave enables healthcare practices to modernize every customer interaction and Weave's performance in the G2 2024 Spring Report follows several workplace, business, and employee satisfaction awards including2024 Top Workplaces USA,2023 Top Workplaces Utah,G2's Winter Report, and2023 Utah Business Fast 50 list. For more information on how Weave helps healthcare providers grow their practices, visithttps://www.getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local healthcare providers attract, communicate with, and engage patients to grow their practice. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Relationship Management, Patient Engagement, Optometry, and Dental Practice Management software. To learn more, visitgetweave.com/newsroom.

Contact:

Natalie House

Sr. Director of Content and Communications, Weave

[email protected]