Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weave Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEAV   US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
4.900 USD   -1.41%
08:46aWeave Expands Leadership Team, Naming Brett White as President and Chief Operating Officer and Branden Neish as Chief Product Officer
BU
04/19Weave Leaders Named as Finalists for 2022 Women in Sales Awards
BU
04/14Goldman Sachs Lowers Weave Communications Price Target to $8 From $13, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weave Expands Leadership Team, Naming Brett White as President and Chief Operating Officer and Branden Neish as Chief Product Officer

04/22/2022 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former SaaS COO and CEO join Weave to strengthen operational execution, drive product innovation, and accelerate revenue growth

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, announced two new additions to its leadership today. Weave’s expansion of its world-class executive team will continue to strengthen its operational and product capabilities, adding value to both customers and shareholders as the company focuses on accelerating growth.

Brett White will be President and Chief Operating Officer, effective April 25. White, formerly COO and CFO at Mindbody, is a highly skilled and accomplished public company executive with extensive SaaS and payments experience building world-class financial and operational teams. White joined the Weave Board of Directors in July 2020 and will continue to serve as a Director, stepping down from his role as Audit Committee Chair. Board Chairperson Stuart Harvey has been appointed to replace White as Audit Committee Chair.

“Brett White has been an instrumental Board member guiding Weave as we scaled operations and prepared for our initial public offering,” said Roy Banks, Weave CEO. “His deep understanding of verticalized software solutions, the payments industry and the strong fundamentals of Weave’s business and financial model make him the right person to help execute Weave’s strategic priorities to accelerate our growth.”

Additionally, Branden Neish will be joining Weave as Chief Product Officer, effective April 26. Neish, a product visionary and former CEO of Agemni and Co-Founder/CEO of Gear.com, will lead product strategy to build scalable and innovative solutions for Weave’s customers. Neish has driven product design, development and transformation at Progressive Leasing, Ancestry.com and General Motors, adding significant revenue to those businesses.

"These exciting additions to our executive team position us to continue accelerating Weave’s growth, product innovation and market leadership,” said Banks. “Branden and Brett will be instrumental in driving Weave’s vision to delight customers as the leading all-in-one communications and engagement platform for small and medium-sized businesses.”

Weave also announced that effective April 25, Marty Smuin, current Chief Operating Officer, will step down in connection with Mr. White’s appointment. Smuin will remain in an advisory role until June 1 to ensure a smooth transition. Additionally, Weave announced that its Chief Legal Officer, Wendy Harper, will be leaving Weave for a new opportunity effective May 2.

About Weave

Weave is a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
08:46aWeave Expands Leadership Team, Naming Brett White as President and Chief Operating Offi..
BU
04/19Weave Leaders Named as Finalists for 2022 Women in Sales Awards
BU
04/14Goldman Sachs Lowers Weave Communications Price Target to $8 From $13, Maintains Neutra..
MT
04/14Weave Named as a Leader in Four of G2's Spring 2022 Reports
BU
04/14Weave Communications Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Confere..
BU
04/07Weave Named to 2022 Shatter List for Helping Break Technology's Glass Ceiling
BU
03/23WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
03/21Stifel Adjusts Weave Communications' Price Target to $12 From $14, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/10Utah Business Honors Roy Banks as a CEO of the Year
BU
03/09Y Combinator Recognizes Weave as a Top-Performing Company
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 138 M - -
Net income 2022 -56,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 96,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 318 M 318 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 889
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weave Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,90 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 186%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy D. Banks Chief Executive Officer
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
Ashish Chaudhary Chief Technology Officer
Marty Smuin Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-67.72%318
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.51%2 105 195
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-33.43%64 340
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-21.92%58 314
SEA LIMITED-59.22%51 260
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.81%45 241