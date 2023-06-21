Advanced search
    WEAV   US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
2023-06-21
8.445 USD   -0.53%
Weave Introduces Message Analytics Tool and New Enhancements to Phone Analytics Platform

06/21/2023 | 10:02am EDT
New features give customers actionable and easy-to-consume data around patient communication trends.

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has announced the release of a new Message Analytics tool, aimed at helping practices analyze patient interactions more effectively and view best practice benchmarks to see how well they are performing. The Phone Analytics platform has also been enhanced, providing multi-office practices with an even more robust and comprehensive customer interaction platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621058602/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Weave's new Message Analytics tool supports its mission of providing practices with a comprehensive view of customer communications. It enables practices to extract insights on the message type, volume, and trends like non-patient-to-patient communication ratio and peak text communication times. The tool also offers benchmarks based on other Weave offices, helping practices optimize their messaging strategies and improve efficiency in patient communication.

In addition, Weave's Phone Analytics platform has been upgraded to provide businesses with an even more user-friendly view of their phone interactions with customers. The new feature provides businesses with advanced filtering options, enabling them to dig deeper into their customer data based on location and time. The platform also offers a robust data visualization tool, making it easier for businesses to analyze phone interactions and identify trends.

“By providing our customers with the tools to analyze their customer communication data we are setting them up to succeed," said Branden Niesh, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Weave. "With Message Analytics and the updates to the Phone Analytics tool, our customers now have access to actionable, easily consumed data that directly affects their bottom line. Weave is committed to providing practices with tools to manage all their communications channels in one place, and these new features will further enable businesses to optimize their customer interactions."

Weave has solidified its position as the leading software for patient communication and engagement. Recognized as a Leader in G2's 2023 Summer Report for Patient Engagement and Patient Relationship Management Software, Weave continues to receive industry awards. This year, Weave has received the Dentaltown Townie Choice Award® for the Best Patient Communication System and a Martech Breakthrough Award for the Best SMB CRM software. To stay updated on Weave's latest product updates and other news, visit https://www.getweave.com/newsroom/.

About Weave
Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 162 M - -
Net income 2023 -36,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 67,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -15,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 566 M 566 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
EV / Sales 2024 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 806
Free-Float 92,5%
Weave Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,49 $
Average target price 6,07 $
Spread / Average Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett Travis White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
Branden Neish Chief Technology & Product Officer
David R. Silverman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.85.37%566
MICROSOFT CORPORATION40.96%2 513 567
SYNOPSYS INC.36.40%66 265
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.46.81%63 407
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE22.00%58 586
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION36.64%45 190
