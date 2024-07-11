Philanthropic initiative kicks off with $5,000 grant to first healthcare hero, Sonya Dunbar, MPH, RDH, the geriatric tooth fairy

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced the launch of Healthcare Heroes, its new grant program recognizing meaningful contributions healthcare practitioners are making in their communities. Healthcare Heroes is a community-driven initiative aimed at awarding and supporting local healthcare practices that have gone above and beyond in serving their communities.

The philanthropic initiative launches with its inaugural grant recipient, Sonya Dunbar, MPH, RDH, affectionately known as the Geriatric Toothfairy, who has been awarded $5,000 for her purpose-driven healthcare work. Dunbar is a dental hygienist, speaker, author, and entrepreneur, making a lasting and meaningful impact in her community and neighboring Jacksonville, Florida, and southeast Georgia. She delivers critical oral healthcare to marginalized and often forgotten communities of senior citizens and military veterans living in long-term care facilities. With more than three decades in providing dental care, Sonya co-owns Mobile Dental Xpress, a mobile dental company she founded after identifying this critical gap in healthcare services, and delivers vital dental services to these underserved populations, many of whom have not received adequate dental care for months at a time.

“Sonya’s commitment and dedication to her community is truly inspiring, and we’re thrilled to recognize her as Weave’s first Healthcare Hero,” said Chris Baird, Chief Marketing Officer at Weave. “It’s remarkable how one healthcare provider can profoundly impact their community by identifying a gap in care and inspire industry-wide innovation in caring for local, underserved populations.”

“I am truly honored and humbled to be named Weave’s first Healthcare Hero,” said Sonya Dunbar, MPH, RDH, co-owner of Mobile Dental Xpress. “As the Geriatric Toothfairy, I have the privilege of restoring dignity and confidence to marginalized communities whose oral health has been ignored for extended lengths of time. Many individuals I serve haven’t had their teeth brushed or cared for in months. My purpose is to be the voice for those whose voices have become a whisper, and I am immensely grateful to be able to make a lasting impact in these individuals’ lives -- one smile at a time.”

To donate and learn more about her fundraising efforts, her mission in delivering critical care to marginalized communities, and her passion for advancing mobile dentistry, visit: https://www.800mdx.org/

To learn more about Weave Healthcare Heroes, visit: https://www.getweave.com/healthcare-heroes/

