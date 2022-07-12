Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weave Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEAV   US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:30 2022-07-12 am EDT
3.520 USD   -1.40%
10:04aWeave Launches Newest Addition to Its All-in-One Platform — Insurance Verification
BU
07/07Weave Launches The Happy Practice Playbook Podcast to Drive Insights to Dental Offices
BU
07/06Erin Goodsell Joins Weave as Chief Legal Officer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weave Launches Newest Addition to Its All-in-One Platform — Insurance Verification

07/12/2022 | 10:04am EDT
Thousands of dental offices across the U.S. & Canada can now streamline their insurance verification process using Weave

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has launched the latest addition to its platform, Insurance Verification.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005493/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Now available to all of Weave’s dental locations and customers, Weave Insurance Verification enables staff to spend more time focusing on growing the practice through high-quality patient experiences and less time focusing on the tedious back-and-forth of verifying patient insurance. Weave Insurance Verification gives dental practices up-to-date, accurate, easy-to-search information, all with a click of a button directly from within the Weave application. If insurance isn’t verified, staff can seamlessly contact patients in the same workflow to get updated insurance information via phone or two-way texting.

“Keeping the modern dental office running smoothly is what Weave was created to do over a decade ago,” said Weave CEO Roy Banks. “When we heard that office staff are spending 6, 10, even 12 hours a week verifying patient insurance, we saw an opportunity to build new efficiencies by combining verification software with our communications technology. Now, a once-tedious process can take half the time. That’s a big win for dental practices.”

According to a recent Weave survey, 55% of dental offices spend 6 or more hours a week verifying insurance eligibility for patients. Existing insurance eligibility verification solutions provide information that is difficult to search or isn’t comprehensive, so the office still has to wait on the phone to get information from the insurance company. Weave Insurance Verification verifies patient eligibility with a click of a button to shorten time spent verifying insurance by over 50% and it’s all done in the same system office staff use daily to communicate with their patients, schedule appointments and collect digital forms.

Grace Dental, a dental practice in Palm Harbor, Fla., started using Weave Insurance Verification earlier this year. Practice Administrator Andrea Ippolito said the combination of Weave’s texting capabilities, combined with the new verification capabilities, has lightened her workload and made her more efficient.

“Before we implemented Weave Insurance Verification, the verification process would take 30 minutes to 4 hours per patient, depending on what insurance I needed to speak with,” Ippolito said. “With Weave Insurance Verification, the majority of the time I don’t even need to waste time on the phone with the insurance companies anymore.”

Insurance Verification is the latest addition to Weave’s all-in-one customer communications platform, following on the heels of several platform integrations with systems of record in the core verticals of dental, veterinary and optometry practices.

About Weave
Weave is the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and was certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 140 M - -
Net income 2022 -55,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 92,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 232 M 232 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 889
Free-Float 96,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,57 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy D. Banks Chief Executive Officer
Brett Travis White President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
Ashish Chaudhary Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-76.48%232
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-21.35%1 978 279
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-44.65%53 648
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.13%48 994
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.83%48 215
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-13.91%43 534