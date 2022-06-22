Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weave Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEAV   US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:07 2022-06-22 pm EDT
3.635 USD   -3.32%
12:31pWeave Named Leader in Five Categories in G2 Summer Report
BU
06/09Weave, Fuse Dental Practice Management Software Launch New Integration for Dental Practices
BU
06/09Weave Announces Newest Integration with Fuse Cloud-Based Dental Practice Management Software from Patterson Dental
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weave Named Leader in Five Categories in G2 Summer Report

06/22/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Powered by verified customer reviews, G2 continues to recognize Weave as vertical leader for patient communication

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has been ranked number one on G2’s Summer 2022 Reports for Dental Practice Management software, Optometry software, Patient Engagement software, HIPAA Compliant Messaging software, Patient Relationship Management software and has been named Best ROI Dental Practice Management Overall & within the Small Business segment.

G2 reports are based on verified user reviews gathered on their website and data collected from other online sources and social networks. They apply a unique algorithm (v3.0) to this data to calculate the Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time.

“Weave has been a leader in serving healthcare businesses for years, and our inclusion in these reports because of real customer reviews confirms just that,” said Branden Neish, Weave’s Chief Product Officer. “At Weave we believe that the customer is everything, and everything we do is for them. We are always looking for new ways to provide our customers with world-class solutions so they can stress less and grow more.”

Weave has recently added new integration partners to its platform, deepening its penetration and functionality in the core verticals of dental, optometry and veterinary practices. This year alone, Vetter, Fuse and Provet Cloud launched integrations with Weave, bringing communications solutions to more practices across the U.S. & Canada.

Weave’s patient communication platform was recently named an SIIA CODiE Best Healthcare Technology Solution Finalist, a Dental Product Shopper Readers’ Choice Award, and an Established Player and a Noteworthy Product on Capterra’s 2022 Shortlist. To learn more about Weave’s award-winning solutions, visit getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
12:31pWeave Named Leader in Five Categories in G2 Summer Report
BU
06/09Weave, Fuse Dental Practice Management Software Launch New Integration for Dental Pract..
BU
06/09Weave Announces Newest Integration with Fuse Cloud-Based Dental Practice Management Sof..
CI
06/02Weave Wins Dental Product Shopper Readers' Choice Award
BU
05/31WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/25Weave Communications, Sunbit Collaborate to Offer Healthcare Payment Option
MT
05/25Weave, Sunbit Partner to Bring Buy Now, Pay Later Options to Small Healthcare Practices
BU
05/25Weave Signs Multi-Year Integration Partnership with Sunbit
CI
05/24Provet Cloud Transforms Pet Care With Weave Integration Launch
BU
05/17Weave Named as Finalist in 2022 Inspiring Workplaces Awards
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 140 M - -
Net income 2022 -55,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 92,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 244 M 244 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 889
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weave Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,76 $
Average target price 9,33 $
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy D. Banks Chief Executive Officer
Brett Travis White President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
Ashish Chaudhary Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-75.23%244
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.55%1 897 730
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.84%47 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-52.01%46 522
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.63%46 231
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-23.21%40 851