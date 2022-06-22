Weave Named Leader in Five Categories in G2 Summer Report

Powered by verified customer reviews, G2 continues to recognize Weave as vertical leader for patient communication

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has been ranked number one on G2’s Summer 2022 Reports for Dental Practice Management software, Optometry software, Patient Engagement software, HIPAA Compliant Messaging software, Patient Relationship Management software and has been named Best ROI Dental Practice Management Overall & within the Small Business segment.

G2 reports are based on verified user reviews gathered on their website and data collected from other online sources and social networks. They apply a unique algorithm (v3.0) to this data to calculate the Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time.

“Weave has been a leader in serving healthcare businesses for years, and our inclusion in these reports because of real customer reviews confirms just that,” said Branden Neish, Weave’s Chief Product Officer. “At Weave we believe that the customer is everything, and everything we do is for them. We are always looking for new ways to provide our customers with world-class solutions so they can stress less and grow more.”

Weave has recently added new integration partners to its platform, deepening its penetration and functionality in the core verticals of dental, optometry and veterinary practices. This year alone, Vetter, Fuse and Provet Cloud launched integrations with Weave, bringing communications solutions to more practices across the U.S. & Canada.

Weave’s patient communication platform was recently named an SIIA CODiE Best Healthcare Technology Solution Finalist, a Dental Product Shopper Readers’ Choice Award, and an Established Player and a Noteworthy Product on Capterra’s 2022 Shortlist. To learn more about Weave’s award-winning solutions, visit getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220622005823/en/