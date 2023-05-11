Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weave Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEAV   US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:20:05 2023-05-11 am EDT
6.200 USD   +0.49%
10:03aWeave Named One of Utah's Top Companies Championing Women
BU
05/04Raymond James Upgrades Weave Communications to Outperform From Market Perform, Price Target is $6
MT
05/03Weave Communications : May'23 Investor Deck
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weave Named One of Utah's Top Companies Championing Women

05/11/2023 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Weave is recognized by Utah’s Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity for its commitment to promoting gender diversity, equity, and equality.

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named to the list of 100 Companies Championing Women by Utah's Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity. The list recognizes organizations that are committed to creating and promoting gender diversity and equality in the workplace and encouraging the advancement of women in the state of Utah.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005271/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Weave was recognized for its efforts to support women in the workplace, which include offering adaptable work arrangements, mentorship programs, leadership development opportunities, Women at Weave People Resource Groups, and flexible working location programs. The company has also implemented policies to ensure pay equity and has a diverse leadership team that includes women in key positions across the organization.

"We are honored to be recognized as a pioneer for gender inclusivity in the workplace by the state of Utah for our commitment to providing opportunities for women who come from a variety of backgrounds and promoting career growth in ways that work for all of the women in our organization," said Brooke Shreeve, Chief People Officer of Weave. "We believe creating a culture of inclusion and equality is essential to building a successful and sustainable business.”

The 100 Companies Championing Women list was created to highlight the important role that companies play in creating a more equitable and inclusive workplace. The list includes companies from a variety of industries, including technology, healthcare, finance, and more.

Weave is proud to be a part of the 100 Companies Championing Women and to be named to the 2023 Shatter List by the Women Tech Council. For more information about Weave and its commitment to promoting gender diversity and equality in the workplace, please visit www.getweave.com/careers/.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
10:03aWeave Named One of Utah's Top Companies Championing Women
BU
05/04Raymond James Upgrades Weave Communications to Outperform From Market Perform, Price Ta..
MT
05/03Weave Communications : May'23 Investor Deck
PU
05/03Transcript : Weave Communications, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
CI
05/03Earnings Flash (WEAV) WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS Posts Q1 Revenue $39.6M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
05/03(WEAV) WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS Forecasts Q2 Revenue Range $39.5M - $40.5M
MT
05/03Weave Communications Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
05/03Weave Communications, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/03Weave Communications, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Quarter Ending June..
CI
05/02Weave Launches AI-Driven Review Response Tool for Healthcare Providers
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 162 M - -
Net income 2023 -36,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 67,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 409 M 409 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
EV / Sales 2024 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 806
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weave Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,17 $
Average target price 6,07 $
Spread / Average Target -1,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett Travis White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
Branden Neish Chief Technology & Product Officer
David R. Silverman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.34.72%409
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.23%2 322 177
SYNOPSYS INC.14.93%56 370
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.01%55 679
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.09%52 232
SEA LIMITED64.41%48 481
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer