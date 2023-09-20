Based on employee feedback, Weave is recognized yet again for workplace excellence

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare practices, has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the fifth year in a row. The Great Place To Work Trust Index™ assesses organizational trust and consistency of employee experience across five dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and belonging.

"We're honored to be recognized once more as a Great Place to Work," stated Brooke Shreeve, Chief People Officer of Weave. "Our dedication to fostering a community-centered culture that promotes professional growth and authenticity is evident in our employees' positive feedback."

Weave Culture Highlights:

88% of employees say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

95% of employees say when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

94% of employees say facilities contribute to a good working environment.

94% of employees say people care about each other.

93% of employees say management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

91% of employees say management is competent at running the business.

Recently acknowledged by the Utah Business Fast 50, Women Tech Council 2023 Shatter List, and the Governor’s Office's 100 Companies Championing Women, Weave is committed to uniting people and offering exceptional benefits, flexible work, and a supportive culture. For more on Weave’s opportunities, visit getweave.com/careers.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

