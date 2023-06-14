Advanced search
    WEAV   US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
2023-06-14
8.760 USD   -0.11%
Weave Named a Leader in G2's 2023 Summer Report
BU
06/13Weave Communications Partners With DSN to Launch Software Integration for Dental Offices
MT
06/13Weave Partners With DSN to Launch New Integration For Dental Offices
BU
Weave Named a Leader in G2's 2023 Summer Report

06/14/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
Based on customer feedback, Weave ranked first in 20 different categories and received 25 badges for patient communications

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, ranked first in 20 different categories in G2’s 2023 Summer Report and won 25 different badges including Most Implementable Patient Engagement Software and Best Usability for Patient Relationship Management Software.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614006841/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Placement in the G2 Report is based on customer reviews, customer satisfaction, and market presence. With 200+ verified user reviews, Weave has solidified its spot as the leading all-in-one provider of patient experience software.

Weave’s platform provides small- and medium-sized businesses with the tools they need to attract, retain, and engage their customers. With products like two-way texting, email marketing, and a smart VoIP phone system, offices are able to provide an interconnected and personalized experience.

“We take great pride in our prominent inclusion in G2’s 2023 Summer Report, which is a testament to our unwavering dedication in delivering customers the best technology tailored to suit the needs of their business,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “At Weave, our mission is to simplify and enhance each user’s experience while championing small and mid-sized businesses. Our platform is thoughtfully designed to streamline operations, empower communication, and provide easy-to-use features, allowing customers to focus on what matters most to them."

Weave ranked first in the following categories:

  • Overall Leader HIPAA Compliant Messaging Software
  • Small-Business HIPAA Compliant Messaging Software Leader
  • Most Implementable HIPAA Compliant Messaging Software
  • Overall Leader Optometry Software
  • Overall Momentum Leader Optometry Software
  • Small Business Optometry Software Leader
  • Best Usability for Patient Engagement Software
  • Small Business Patient Engagement Software Leader
  • Overall Most Implementable Patient Engagement Leader
  • Best Results Small Business Patient Engagement Software
  • Most Implementable Small Business Patient Engagement Software
  • Overall Leader Patient Engagement Software
  • Overall Best Usability Patient Relationship Management Software
  • Small Business Patient Relationship Management Software Leader
  • Overall Most Implementable Patient Relationship Management Software
  • Best Results for Small Business Patient Relationship Management Software
  • Overall Leader Patient Relationship Management Software
  • Best Usability Small Business Patient Relationship Management Software
  • Most Implementable Small Business Patient Relationship Management Software
  • Overall Leader for Patient Relationship Management Software

In the past year, Weave received additional recognition for their best in class software, including the Dentaltown Townie Choice Award® for the Best Patient Communication System, the EyeVote Readers' Choice Award for Patient Engagement Systems. Visit https://www.getweave.com/newsroom/ to learn more about Weave.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 162 M - -
Net income 2023 -36,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 67,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -16,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 585 M 585 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
EV / Sales 2024 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 806
Free-Float 92,5%
Managers and Directors
Brett Travis White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
Branden Neish Chief Technology & Product Officer
David R. Silverman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.91.48%585
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.39%2 485 609
SYNOPSYS INC.40.93%68 469
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.45.21%65 171
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE22.90%58 442
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION41.19%46 694
