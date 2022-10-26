Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weave Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:18 2022-10-26 am EDT
5.850 USD   +0.86%
10/17Weave Ranks in Top 20 of MountainWest Capital Network's List of Utah's Fastest Growing Companies
BU
10/12Weave Communications Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
10/10Weave Adds New Features to Online Scheduling Tool
BU
Weave Named a Top Workplace by the Salt Lake Tribune for 2nd Year

10/26/2022 | 10:03am EDT
Weave is the only Utah company recognized as a Top Workplace for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices

Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Top Workplace by the Salt Lake Tribune and Top Workplaces USA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005341/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Based entirely on verified employee feedback, the award measures a company's culture, alignment, and future. Weave received additional recognition for its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion programs through a Top Workplaces Cultural Excellence award, the only Utah company to receive this recognition.

“It’s an honor to be named a Top Workplace and to be awarded a Cultural Excellence Award for our DE&I practices,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “Cultivating an award-winning culture is more than massage chairs and free soda. It’s about hiring, recognizing, and retaining people who exemplify our values and put people first. We’ve worked hard to create such a culture here at Weave, and are thrilled to have our DE&I initiatives recognized this year as well.”

In honor of its People First mentality, Weave launched People Resource Groups in 2021 to create community and belonging for traditionally underrepresented groups. These PRGs aim to unite groups of people with common identities or life experiences with those who want to provide allyship and support to those groups. Team members along with executive sponsors lead these eight PRGs to promote allyship and acceptance through company-wide events, leadership development, and networking events.

Recently, Weave was recognized on the 2022 Shatter List by the Women Tech Council, the Top 50 Most Inspiring Workplaces in North America, and was rated in the top 5% of similar-sized companies by Comparably for its Diversity Score. Visit the careers page for more information on Weave’s culture and open opportunities.

About Weave
Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 141 M - -
Net income 2022 -56,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 94,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 379 M 379 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 889
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weave Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,80 $
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett Travis White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
Ashish Chaudhary Chief Technology Officer
David R. Silverman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-61.79%379
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.48%1 869 395
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-45.96%52 528
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.89%48 083
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.02%45 068
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-18.80%41 442