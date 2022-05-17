Weave Named as Finalist in 2022 Inspiring Workplaces Awards

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has been named a North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards finalist for 2022. Now in its eighth year, these awards are designed to provide a platform to recognize great places to work and the roles within them.

The newly revamped awards program is taking into consideration six key elements across small, medium and large organizations in an effort to shine the spotlight on Inspirers who strive to deliver a better experience for their colleagues and a competitive advantage to their organization. Leaders in each of the elements will be recognized for their achievements at the InspireWork Summit on June 22, 2022 with special honors awarded that night to those who have shown outstanding work across each of these elements:

Culture & Purpose

Leadership

Wellbeing

Inclusion

Communication

Experience

“The people-first mentality at Weave is tangible, and can be felt as soon as you walk through the front door,” said Weave CEO Roy Banks. “We care deeply about enabling our customers to deliver top-notch experiences to the communities and patients they serve, and that begins with us fostering a culture in which everyone is valued, happy, and supported.”

This recognition comes as a continuation of Weave’s record as a company focused on its people. In the past year, Weave has been recognized on the 2022 Shatter List by The Women Tech Council and as a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine for its people-first culture. For more information on Weave’s culture and open opportunities, visit our Careers page.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/.

About Inspiring Workplaces

Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger of the Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™, believes in recognising and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.

