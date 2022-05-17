Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weave Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEAV   US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/17 10:35:41 am EDT
4.800 USD   +1.05%
10:03aWeave Named as Finalist in 2022 Inspiring Workplaces Awards
BU
05/13WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/12Weave Named a Best Healthcare Technology Solution Finalist for SIIA CODiE Awards
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weave Named as Finalist in 2022 Inspiring Workplaces Awards

05/17/2022 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has been named a North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards finalist for 2022. Now in its eighth year, these awards are designed to provide a platform to recognize great places to work and the roles within them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005527/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The newly revamped awards program is taking into consideration six key elements across small, medium and large organizations in an effort to shine the spotlight on Inspirers who strive to deliver a better experience for their colleagues and a competitive advantage to their organization. Leaders in each of the elements will be recognized for their achievements at the InspireWork Summit on June 22, 2022 with special honors awarded that night to those who have shown outstanding work across each of these elements:

  • Culture & Purpose
  • Leadership
  • Wellbeing
  • Inclusion
  • Communication
  • Experience

“The people-first mentality at Weave is tangible, and can be felt as soon as you walk through the front door,” said Weave CEO Roy Banks. “We care deeply about enabling our customers to deliver top-notch experiences to the communities and patients they serve, and that begins with us fostering a culture in which everyone is valued, happy, and supported.”

This recognition comes as a continuation of Weave’s record as a company focused on its people. In the past year, Weave has been recognized on the 2022 Shatter List by The Women Tech Council and as a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine for its people-first culture. For more information on Weave’s culture and open opportunities, visit our Careers page.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/.

About Inspiring Workplaces

Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger of the Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™, believes in recognising and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
10:03aWeave Named as Finalist in 2022 Inspiring Workplaces Awards
BU
05/13WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/12Weave Named a Best Healthcare Technology Solution Finalist for SIIA CODiE Awards
BU
05/11WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11Weave Communications, Inc. Appoints George P. Scanlon as Class II Member and to Audit C..
CI
05/10Weave Named to Inc. Magazine's Vet100 List
BU
05/10Certain Warrants of Weave Communications, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endin..
CI
05/10Certain Stock Options of Weave Communications, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement ..
CI
05/10Certain Common Stock of Weave Communications, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement E..
CI
05/04Earnings Flash (WEAV) WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS Posts Q1 Revenue $33.3M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 140 M - -
Net income 2022 -55,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 92,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 308 M 308 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 889
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weave Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,75 $
Average target price 11,14 $
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy D. Banks Chief Executive Officer
Brett Travis White President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
Ashish Chaudhary Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-68.71%308
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.25%1 955 767
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.50%51 713
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-53.58%44 997
SYNOPSYS INC.-25.72%41 908
SEA LIMITED-68.56%39 366