  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weave Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEAV   US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:58:01 2023-03-16 pm EDT
4.570 USD   -0.65%
03:33pWeave Named to 2023 Shatter List by Women Tech Council for the Second Year
BU
09:11aWEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03/02Y Combinator Recognizes Weave as Top Company
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weave Named to 2023 Shatter List by Women Tech Council for the Second Year

03/16/2023 | 03:33pm EDT
Weave is recognized yet again for its work fostering inclusivity and helping break the glass ceiling for women in tech

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named to the 2023 Shatter List by the Women Tech Council.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005686/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

This award is given to organizations that champion women in tech by actively working to break the glass ceiling. Companies are evaluated on four areas critical to building inclusive cultures and must have active, meaningful measures to help create momentum towards breaking the glass ceiling in technology.

“People First is written on the walls of our HQ here in Utah, and creating belonging and community for our female team members is critical to our success,” said Brooke Shreeve, Chief People Officer of Weave. “We are proud to be a part of this list and grateful to the Women Tech Council for creating a better, safer and more inclusive tech environment.”

Weave created the Women at Weave People Resource Group, which is one of the company’s most active and popular groups, in 2021. This executive-sponsored group meets regularly to help promote allyship, inclusivity, community, and contribute to the professional development of its members. Weave is also proud to support and promote women to roles of leadership and to continuously audit its diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

Last year Weave was the only Utah company recognized as a Top Workplace for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices and is a certified Great Place to Work. To learn more about Weave’s culture and career opportunities, visit getweave.com/careers.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 141 M - -
Net income 2022 -52,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 95,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 302 M 302 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 889
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Weave Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,60 $
Average target price 6,08 $
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett Travis White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
Ashish Chaudhary Chief Technology Officer
David R. Silverman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.0.44%302
MICROSOFT CORPORATION10.68%1 975 883
SYNOPSYS INC.14.89%55 867
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.26.33%55 390
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.12%50 648
SEA LIMITED44.59%42 260