  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Weave Communications, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WEAV   US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/28 10:17:04 am EDT
4.625 USD   -3.44%
10:02aWeave Recognized in Top Workplaces USA Cultural Excellence Awards
BU
04/27Weave's IT Channel Program Adds 250th Partner
BU
04/26Weave Signs First-of-Its-Kind Integration Partnership with Provet Cloud
BU
Weave Recognized in Top Workplaces USA Cultural Excellence Awards

04/28/2022 | 10:02am EDT
Employee feedback powered Weave’s recognition for Compensation & Benefits, Work-Life Balance

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has been awarded both the Work-Life Flexibility and Compensation & Benefits Cultural Excellence awards by Top Workplaces USA. The Top Workplaces Cultural Excellence Awards are based solely on employee feedback from surveys that investigate specific areas of workplace culture.

“The people-first mentality at Weave is tangible, and can be felt as soon as you walk through the front door,” said Weave CEO Roy Banks. “We care deeply about enabling our customers to deliver top-notch experiences to the communities and patients they serve, and that begins with us fostering a culture in which everyone is valued, happy, and supported.”

Weave was awarded both the Work-Life Balance and Compensation and Benefits awards due to its people-first culture. Key benefits enjoyed by Weave employees include:

Parental Benefits - Up to 14 weeks of paid leave for new parents, and a $2,400 baby bonus to help with the new expenses of parenthood like diapers and house cleanings.

On-Site Salon & Gym – Free access to on-site gym and salon services in the new, six-story Lehi HQ that officially opened in summer of 2021.

Mental Health Support – Weave offers all employees and dependents access to Modern Health and its mental health experts. This includes free therapy sessions, coaching and access to community groups.

Competitive Compensation – Weave has invested significantly in looking holistically at employee compensation, including the launch of an Employee Stock Purchase Plan alongside its IPO in November 2021.

The Top Workplaces Cultural Excellence Awards are a continuation of Weave’s record as a company focused on its people. In the past year, Weave has been recognized on the 2022 Shatter List by The Women Tech Council and as a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine for its people-first culture. For more information on Weave’s culture and open opportunities, visit our Careers page.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 138 M - -
Net income 2022 -56,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 96,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 311 M 311 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 889
Free-Float 97,1%
Managers and Directors
Roy D. Banks Chief Executive Officer
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
Ashish Chaudhary Chief Technology Officer
Marty Smuin Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-68.45%311
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-15.79%2 118 212
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-36.10%61 765
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.75%56 002
SEA LIMITED-63.11%46 025
SYNOPSYS INC.-22.11%43 944