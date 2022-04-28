Weave Recognized in Top Workplaces USA Cultural Excellence Awards

Employee feedback powered Weave’s recognition for Compensation & Benefits, Work-Life Balance

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has been awarded both the Work-Life Flexibility and Compensation & Benefits Cultural Excellence awards by Top Workplaces USA. The Top Workplaces Cultural Excellence Awards are based solely on employee feedback from surveys that investigate specific areas of workplace culture.

“The people-first mentality at Weave is tangible, and can be felt as soon as you walk through the front door,” said Weave CEO Roy Banks. “We care deeply about enabling our customers to deliver top-notch experiences to the communities and patients they serve, and that begins with us fostering a culture in which everyone is valued, happy, and supported.”

Weave was awarded both the Work-Life Balance and Compensation and Benefits awards due to its people-first culture. Key benefits enjoyed by Weave employees include:

● Parental Benefits - Up to 14 weeks of paid leave for new parents, and a $2,400 baby bonus to help with the new expenses of parenthood like diapers and house cleanings.

● On-Site Salon & Gym – Free access to on-site gym and salon services in the new, six-story Lehi HQ that officially opened in summer of 2021.

● Mental Health Support – Weave offers all employees and dependents access to Modern Health and its mental health experts. This includes free therapy sessions, coaching and access to community groups.

● Competitive Compensation – Weave has invested significantly in looking holistically at employee compensation, including the launch of an Employee Stock Purchase Plan alongside its IPO in November 2021.

The Top Workplaces Cultural Excellence Awards are a continuation of Weave’s record as a company focused on its people. In the past year, Weave has been recognized on the 2022 Shatter List by The Women Tech Council and as a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine for its people-first culture. For more information on Weave’s culture and open opportunities, visit our Careers page.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

