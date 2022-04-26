Weave Signs First-of-Its-Kind Integration Partnership with Provet Cloud

Global practice management solution Provet Cloud selects Weave as key strategic partner for North American market growth

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, today announced it has signed an integration partnership agreement with Provet Cloud, by Nordhealth, a practice management solution designed to empower veterinary professionals.

Weave and Provet Cloud will combine forces with a first-of-its-kind integration partnership and user experience of both platforms.

“Weave’s integrations with systems of record in our core verticals of veterinary, dental and optometry have been pivotal to our growth,” said Weave CEO Roy Banks. “They deliver the most streamlined and efficient experience for office staff, and they provide significant growth opportunities for both companies. I’m thrilled Provet Cloud has identified Weave as their key communications partner in the U.S.”

In addition to core functionality including VoIP phone features, two-way text messaging, and email communication, the Provet Cloud & Weave integration will provide veterinary practices additional features such as:

Text Preferences - Track which pet owners prefer text communications, only sending messages to those who have opted in.

- Track which pet owners prefer text communications, only sending messages to those who have opted in. Automated Reminders - Practices save time each day by automatically texting vaccination reminders.

- Practices save time each day by automatically texting vaccination reminders. Customized Messaging - Create and send messages unique to each veterinarian, appointment type, and appointment status.

- Create and send messages unique to each veterinarian, appointment type, and appointment status. Reviews Auto-Texting - Support clinic growth by sending a quick text after each appointment that invites clients to leave a Google or Facebook review.

- Support clinic growth by sending a quick text after each appointment that invites clients to leave a Google or Facebook review. Data Sync - Client contact and scheduling information is always current with real-time database updates.

“We are excited to partner with Weave to deliver industry-leading communications services in a package built specifically for veterinary practices,” said Chris Lutz, CEO of North America at Nordhealth. “Together we can offer an innovative point-of-care solution that will help veterinarians and their teams bring the rich integrated context from Provet Cloud to every client phone conversation and digital interaction.”

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

About Nordhealth

Nordhealth is on a mission to redefine healthcare with innovative, simplified software products embraced by thousands of healthcare professionals and millions of patients around the world. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Nordhealth's leading veterinary practice management solution, Provet Cloud, combines smart design, custom integrations, and best-in-class customer support to help veterinarians save time, improve the client experience, and deliver exceptional care. Learn more at provet.cloud

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005203/en/