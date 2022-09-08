Weave Study Reveals Impact of Staffing Shortages on the Patient Experience

2 out of 3 small healthcare businesses are short-staffed, study finds

Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business, today announced new research, The 2022 State of Healthcare Staffing, illustrating the negative impacts the Great Resignation and burnout have had on the healthcare industry and how staffing issues are impacting the patient experience.

Weave commissioned a study of over 500 U.S. healthcare professionals to better understand how small healthcare practices are handling staffing issues. The survey looked deeply into how these staffing shortages are impacting different healthcare organizations, why their staff are leaving, and how healthcare practices are evolving to keep up with patient expectations.

“Patients grew to expect more from their healthcare providers during the pandemic and small practices delivered it, but at a human cost, creating burnout and staffing shortages,” said Brett White, Interim CEO of Weave. “Healthcare leaders are now searching for new ways to automate the most tedious office tasks to keep their current staff happy as well as provide a positive experience for their patients.”

Top Insights Include:

97% of small healthcare businesses say delivering good patient experiences requires the right tools or technology, yet only 27% have invested in these tools for employees to do their jobs

Only 51% of healthcare businesses meet monthly to understand the patient experience of their clinic or practice

83% of healthcare professionals say that they’ve had a staff member leave their practice in the last year

The study suggests that staffing shortages are directly impacting the ability for small healthcare practices to keep up with heightened patient expectations for care and communication. By turning to technology to help fill the gap, healthcare professionals can use their time to improve the experience within their practice.

About the Study

Weave commissioned an independent market research firm to study 510 healthcare professionals. Online sampling was conducted in partnership with TrendCandy, a global leader in survey sampling.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

