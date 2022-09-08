Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weave Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEAV   US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:22 2022-09-08 am EDT
6.400 USD   +3.06%
10:04aWeave Study Reveals Impact of Staffing Shortages on the Patient Experience
BU
09/07WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/30Weave Appoints Brooke Shreeve as Chief People Officer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weave Study Reveals Impact of Staffing Shortages on the Patient Experience

09/08/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2 out of 3 small healthcare businesses are short-staffed, study finds

Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business, today announced new research, The 2022 State of Healthcare Staffing, illustrating the negative impacts the Great Resignation and burnout have had on the healthcare industry and how staffing issues are impacting the patient experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005190/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Weave commissioned a study of over 500 U.S. healthcare professionals to better understand how small healthcare practices are handling staffing issues. The survey looked deeply into how these staffing shortages are impacting different healthcare organizations, why their staff are leaving, and how healthcare practices are evolving to keep up with patient expectations.

“Patients grew to expect more from their healthcare providers during the pandemic and small practices delivered it, but at a human cost, creating burnout and staffing shortages,” said Brett White, Interim CEO of Weave. “Healthcare leaders are now searching for new ways to automate the most tedious office tasks to keep their current staff happy as well as provide a positive experience for their patients.”

Top Insights Include:

  • 2 out of 3 small healthcare businesses are short-staffed
  • 97% of small healthcare businesses say delivering good patient experiences requires the right tools or technology, yet only 27% have invested in these tools for employees to do their jobs
  • Only 51% of healthcare businesses meet monthly to understand the patient experience of their clinic or practice
  • 83% of healthcare professionals say that they’ve had a staff member leave their practice in the last year

The study suggests that staffing shortages are directly impacting the ability for small healthcare practices to keep up with heightened patient expectations for care and communication. By turning to technology to help fill the gap, healthcare professionals can use their time to improve the experience within their practice.

To download the full data report, visit getweave.com/ebooks.

About the Study

Weave commissioned an independent market research firm to study 510 healthcare professionals. Online sampling was conducted in partnership with TrendCandy, a global leader in survey sampling.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
10:04aWeave Study Reveals Impact of Staffing Shortages on the Patient Experience
BU
09/07WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/30Weave Appoints Brooke Shreeve as Chief People Officer
BU
08/30Weave Appoints Brooke Shreeve as Chief People Officer
CI
08/16Weave Named Best SMB CRM in 5th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards
BU
08/12WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/04Loop Capital Downgrades Weave Communications to Hold From Buy, Sets $5 Price Target
MT
08/04Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Weave Communications to $6 From $4, Maintains Neu..
MT
08/03WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS : Investor Relations Overview
PU
08/03WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 141 M - -
Net income 2022 -56,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 94,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 404 M 404 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 889
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weave Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,21 $
Average target price 6,58 $
Spread / Average Target 6,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett Travis White President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
Ashish Chaudhary Chief Technology Officer
David R. Silverman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-59.09%404
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.26%1 924 807
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-38.26%60 018
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.89%50 773
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.95%50 655
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-8.30%46 802