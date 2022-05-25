Log in
    WEAV   US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/25 10:40:30 am EDT
5.030 USD    0.00%
Weave, Sunbit Partner to Bring Buy Now, Pay Later Options to Small Healthcare Practices
BU
05/24Provet Cloud Transforms Pet Care With Weave Integration Launch
BU
05/17Weave Named as Finalist in 2022 Inspiring Workplaces Awards
BU
Weave, Sunbit Partner to Bring Buy Now, Pay Later Options to Small Healthcare Practices

05/25/2022 | 10:03am EDT

05/25/2022 | 10:03am EDT
Innovative partnership will integrate Sunbit’s BNPL technology with Weave’s patient communications platform

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has signed a multi-year integration partnership with Sunbit, the preferred buy now, pay later (BNPL) technology for everyday needs and services. Sunbit’s technology will power Buy Now, Pay Later solutions for healthcare practices across the U.S.

The partnership integrates Sunbit’s technology and Weave’s communications platform to help eliminate financial stress and enable patients to access needed care by paying for their treatment over time. The solution offers fair and transparent payment terms, without fees of any kind.

“Collecting payments is one of the most important patient interactions in a small healthcare practice,” said Branden Neish, Weave’s Chief Product Officer. “Bringing Weave’s communications platform and Sunbit’s Buy Now, Pay Later technology together creates a solution that helps practices provide a better patient experience while driving more financing revenue each month.”

The addition of Sunbit’s Buy Now, Pay Later technology is the latest expansion of Weave’s Payments offering, which launched in 2019 to help small practices streamline payment collection. Since launching Payments, Weave has expanded its offering for practices to include Text to Pay, digital wallets, card on file and wireless terminals.

“Too many patients are delaying dental care, new eyeglasses or necessary pet surgery because of the upfront cost,” said Oded Vakrat, Head of Platform Partnerships at Sunbit. “We’re excited to partner with Weave so that practices can focus on delivering top-notch care to more patients who now don’t have to worry about how they’ll pay for it. With Sunbit technology, 90% of patients are approved, and they can split their costs into manageable payments.”

Sunbit’s Buy Now, Pay Later solution is currently available in more than 13,000 locations across the U.S. The Weave platform is currently used by over 23,000 locations across the U.S. & Canada.

About Weave
Weave is the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

About Sunbit
Sunbit is the preferred buy now, pay later technology for everyday needs and services. Sunbit eases the stress of buying everyday things by offering access to fast, fair and transparent payment options to people everywhere. Our technology is offered in-store and online at more than 13,000 locations, including one in three auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices, veterinary clinics, and specialty healthcare services. All loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 140 M - -
Net income 2022 -55,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 92,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 327 M 327 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 889
Free-Float 98,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,03 $
Average target price 11,14 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy D. Banks Chief Executive Officer
Brett Travis White President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
Ashish Chaudhary Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-66.86%327
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.81%1 941 707
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-28.85%52 342
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.57%45 374
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-56.94%41 735
SEA LIMITED-68.11%39 932